The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves play the final game of their four-game series on Wednesday afternoon.

First pitch is 1:10 p.m.at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY and on the MLB Network nationally.

Ian Anderson (2-1, 4.66) will start for Atlanta, while Tylor Megill (4-0, 1.93) will go for New York.

After losing Monday night, the Mets swept a doubleheader from the Braves Tuesday.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Wednesday morning:

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

Mets: How these 3 role players are showing their value with big performances

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter .

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Mets, Atlanta Braves announce Wednesday afternoon lineups