New York Mets, Atlanta Braves announce Wednesday afternoon lineups

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves play the final game of their four-game series on Wednesday afternoon.

First pitch is 1:10 p.m.at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY and on the MLB Network nationally.

Ian Anderson (2-1, 4.66) will start for Atlanta, while Tylor Megill (4-0, 1.93) will go for New York.

After losing Monday night, the Mets swept a doubleheader from the Braves Tuesday.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Wednesday morning:

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Mets, Atlanta Braves announce Wednesday afternoon lineups

MLB
