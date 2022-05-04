ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Emilee Blythe's pitching inspires Sacred Heart softball team's success on the field

By Dylan Sherwood, Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNJau_0fSidjWg00

When Emilee Blythe enters the pitching circle for the Sacred Heart Knights, she plays for the team that's behind her.

Blythe, one of three seniors for the Knights, is a huge contributor on a young Sacred Heart softball team that improved to 10-8 with a sweep of Wichita Trinity on Tuesday at Bill Burke Park.

Blythe had 25 strikeouts in the doubleheader, won by the Knights, 13-3 and 11-7, and now has 143 on the season.

"When the girls are backing me up, they're really positive for me, and then I have a good relationship with Bob (Martin, Sacred Heart coach)," Blythe said. "I know if I'm doing bad, they'll back me and Bob will always have a good correction for me. I just know if I flow well, everybody behind me will back me."

Martin added that it is difficult to keep the ball out of Blythe's hand when she's pitching well. After throwing a complete game in the opener of Tuesday's doubleheader, she wanted more, especially since it was her last high school home game at Bill Burke Park.

"I knew I was going to have to go back to her at some point," said Martin, who brought Blythe back in to pitch in the third inning with the Knights trailing 5-1.

Blythe's passion for softball began at a young age

Blythe got started in softball with t-ball and playing in the yard with her dad, Tom Blythe.

Eventually, she fell in love with the sport and wanted to play it more. She joined a travel team when she lived in Illinois. Blythe left that team after sixth grade when she moved from Salem, Illinois, to Salina.

"I had a great team back home and a great pitching coach," Blythe said. "Then I moved here, and I met some of my best friends that I played with every summer. I've had great coaches over the years."

Blythe has had several special moments in softball since moving to Salina. She has played in summer tournaments and even pitched a no-hitter.

Last year, Blythe combined with Kelsie Gack to pitch a no-hitter in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal against Ellinwood. Blythe said she learned some things from Gack.

"I could rely on her for everything," Blythe said. "This year, I've definitely learned that I wish I could pitch as much as Kelsie. She just kept going. I think I've learned this year that I need to bear down on my pitching for sure."

Blythe is a key to the Knights' success

When Blythe is clicking, the Knights know they can back her up. Even when she's not in the circle, she can play any position she's asked to play.

"She's been the focal point of our defense," Martin said. "She fields well. She keeps the girls going. The girls really feed into her.

"They're very loud with her. But then she does the small things, too. When she hits (and) gets on base, she runs the bases well. She stood in and caught for us one game up in Minneapolis this year when our catcher was out after pitching a full game."

Fellow senior Ellie Woodall, who serves as a co-captain with Blythe, said Blythe is a natural athlete.

"When she's pitching good, it picks everybody up and we pick her up when she's not having the best night," Woodall said. "She definitely leads our team with her pitching.

"With Emilee, you can always count on her because she just gets the job done. You can always count on Emilee to get to pitch things that they can hit or that they can't hit."

Martin said that as captains, Blythe and Woodall lead the team in different ways.

"We talked before the season. I needed three things out of them, and they each give me something of those three," Martin said.

Woodall, who joined the softball team during her junior season, got help from Blythe in regaining those softball skills she had prior to returning after running track.

"She's much more mentally strong about just everything that she does," Woodall said. "She's just a great teammate. I just love playing with her."

Softball is potentially in Blythe's future

With two regular season games remaining and the postseason just under two weeks away, Blythe is looking to enjoy every moment of it.

After this season, Blythe is considering playing on an intramural team while attending Kansas State University.

"I'm glad we're going out on a good note; like tonight was great," Blythe said. "Two wins on senior night, but it's sad because I've grown up playing on this field since I was in sixth grade. Pitching my last pitch on Bill Burke was kind of bittersweet."

What's next for Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart closes out the regular season with a doubleheader at Ellsworth on Monday.

"We just need to make sure we keep getting at-bats," Martin said. "I don't like the layoff we're going to have. Our pitching will be fine. The timing of the batting is gonna have to be hard."

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Gallatin High's young softball program finding their stride

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Not even two years ago, Gallatin High School first opened its doors, and in their second year, sports programs are starting to take stride -- one of which is the softball team. “We are still super young, and we will be young for a couple of...
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Salina, KS
City
Minneapolis, KS
City
Ellinwood, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Salina, KS
Sports
City
Ellsworth, KS
KSN News

WSU fires Athletic Director Boatright

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University has fired Athletic Director Darron Boatright. While sources confirmed it to KSN Wednesday morning, the school waited until 1 p.m. to release the information. In a message to Shocker Nation, WSU President Dr. Richard Muma said he informed Boatright Thursday morning “that we are making a change in […]
WICHITA, KS
WRDW-TV

Westminster boys soccer team on the road to redemption

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Westminster boys soccer team is no stranger to the road to state, winning six straight titles from 2014 to 2019. COVID-19 killed their 2020 campaign and they lost a heartbreaker in the semis last year, but this year they’re ready to finish the job. “It...
AUGUSTA, GA
KSNB Local4

Malcom, Squiers win UNK Athletes of the Year at Louie Awards

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska-Kearney Athletics wrapped up the 2021-22 year with the seventh annual “Louie Awards” Wednesday night (May 5) in the Ponderosa Room of the Nebraskan Student Union. Minus women’s golf and softball (competing in postseason events), each UNK team was in attendance to honor...
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Heart#Running Track#Kansas State University#Knights#Wichita Trinity
105.7 The Hawk

East Dedicates Baseball Field To Former Coach Bill Frank

Family, friends, former players and others attended a special ceremony Thursday night before the scheduled baseball game between Toms River East and Toms River South. At what many called “Raider Ravine” East dedicated its baseball field to longtime coach Bill Frank who retired in 2014 after winning 520 games over 30 years and numerous local and state championships.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
KFYR-TV

Jacob Holmen hired to coach new Minot high school football team

MINOT, N.D. – Jacob Holmen will coach the new Minot high school football team, Minot Public Schools announced Wednesday morning. Holmen is a 2014 graduate of Minot High and played long snapper at University of North Dakota. Holmen joined the Minot High football coaching staff as an assistant coach...
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Watertown Public Opinion

Taking Over: Brinka, Trupe, Hauck and Mattingly named as new head coaches at Watertown High School

Watertown School District Activities Director Craig Boyens announced the hirings on Thursday of four more new head coaches for Watertown High School sports teams. All four coaches are Watertown High School graduate and all have coaching experience. The new coaches are Kelli (Heiser) Brinka, girls fastpitch softball; Emily (Little) Trupe, girls soccer; Jesse Hauck, boys...
WATERTOWN, SD
Salina Journal

Salina Journal

504
Followers
434
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Salina, KS from Salina Journal.

 http://salina.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy