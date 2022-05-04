ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream 365 Days: This Day Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCast: Anna-Maria Sieklucka Michele Morrone Simone Susinna Magdalena Lamparska Otar Saralidze. Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple's new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any...

epicstream.com

ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (May 2022)

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Netflix Viewers Pissed About Commercials Being Added

Netflix has been making some big changes lately, and fans are not impressed. First, the streaming giant raised prices on services. Next, Netflix execs announced the streaming service is hoping to crack down on households sharing passwords and accounts. Now, Netflix customers are shocked to learn that they may be seeing ads added to some of their favorite shows and movies when watching the streaming service. And, many are not happy with this news.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Why is Netflix Losing Subscribers?

The growth of streaming platforms and the slow migration of audiences away from traditional television and into the “watch what you want, when you want” model was the primary story of the entertainment industry in the ’10s, and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report was the main character.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Netflix is losing '$6.25 BILLION a year' as users flock to illegal password-sharing marketplaces offering its top $19.99-a-month package for just $1: Disney+ and HBO are also being ripped off

Netflix is losing billions of dollars a year because of illegal password-sharing 'marketplaces' that offer access for just $1, experts have claimed. The popular streaming app is missing out on up to $6.25billion annually as customers use the services to dodge the $19.99 a month premium account fee. But the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Espn#Hulu Live Tv#Disney Plus#National Geographic#Hbo Max
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix announces return of one of its most underrated shows

Netflix has announced the return of Love, Death & Robots, with season 3 coming to the streamer on May 20. The new season will consist of eight episodes, just like season 2. Season 1 was longer than both subsequent seasons combined, with 18 episodes. Each episode in the anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too, with previous actors with roles in the show including Nolan North, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John DiMaggio, and Michael B. Jordan.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Sony Triumphs as ‘Uncharted’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rule VOD Charts

Click here to read the full article. Tom Holland is having quite a moment on the VOD charts right now. “Uncharted” ($19.99) leads at Vudu and iTunes, while the actor’s other blockbuster, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is #1 at Google Play. Sony’s dominance of this week’s PVOD charts, with newly released “Uncharted” and long running “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($5.99) splitting the #1 spots on the three charts we follow, reinforces two narratives. First, not having an in-house streaming service need not deprive a studio from reaping strong at-home revenues. Second, and critical for theaters as they recover, is that a...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where To Watch Kdrama Bloody Heart Online With English Subtitles?

Where is the best place to watch and stream Bloody Heart as of MAY 2022? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have Bloody Heart available to watch!. Watch Bloody Heart Online: MAY 2022 Update. Bloody Heart is a fictional historical drama that depicts the story of...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Every movie and TV show coming to HBO Max in May 2022

Ready to find out what's coming to HBO Max in May 2022? You should be. With April on the way out, it's time to learn about every movie and TV show that'll be available to watch on Warner Bros-Discovery's streaming service very soon. There's a lot of interesting and top-tier...
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Is Bridgerton Season 3 Coming to Netflix in May 2022?

Bridgerton returned to Netflix on March 25, 2022 for its second season, bringing fans back to the ton with eight brand-new episodes. Season 2 of Bridgerton shifts the focus away from Daphne and Simon to Anthony Bridgerton in his quest to search for a suitable match. Considerably less steamy than the first season, but equally compelling, Bridgerton Season 2 features the same all-star cast with the welcome addition of the Sharma sisters.
TV SERIES

