ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

AirBnb announces anti-party plan for summer holidays

By Harrison Gereau
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTfcT_0fSichrr00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – If you were planning to spend your summer holidays “Project X” style, in a huge rental home partying with your friends, you might what to rethink that idea.

Airbnb has announced that they are cracking down on summer partied with measures set to go in effect over both Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July.

If you don’t have any positive reviews on the home-rental website, you will not be able to book an entire home listing for one-night reservations on either Memorial Day weekend or the Fourth of July weekend.

As July 4 approaches, Airbnb will get even more strict, making it more difficult for guests without a history of positive reviews to book two-night stays.

Anti-party attestations will also be introduced to guests trying to make local reservations, in which they must attest that they will not throw a party against the company’s rules. If they break that rule, users will also acknowledge that they could be subject to legal action from the company.

Airbnb says they do not take these measures lightly. Both Memorial Day and the Fourth of July are meaningful weekends that allow hosts to facilitate all kinds of responsible travelers, which is why the company allows exceptions on these bookings for those who have a history of positive reviews and have earned trust through Airbnb.

The company says they understand that the simple fact of not yet having reviews does not mean that a guest is trying to throw a party- but that’s a trade-off they’re willing to make in the interest of trust and safety.

The company is also working to raise awareness of its Neighborhood Support Line, which provides a forum for neighbors to flag for Airbnb in real-time if they see a party in progress at an Airbnb home.

In those cases, Airbnb’s Safety team will work to support the neighbor, work with law enforcement if needed, and take action against the people responsible for throwing the party. The Neighborhood Support Line is available online and includes a 24/7 hotline in the United States.

This same sort of crackdown on partying was successful in 2021. Over 126,000 guests without histories of positive reviews were impacted by the anti-party system that year, resulting in a substantial decrease in reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Landlord Finds Out Tenant Is Listing Their Rental on Airbnb in Viral TikTok

Owning property in the United States is becoming a dream that's more and more difficult to realize for many citizens, depending on where you live. While the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a boom in property values, there are still some parts of the country where you could nab some land and build your own dream home for a fraction of the cost in more well-established and densely populated areas.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Holidays#Party Plan
TravelNoire

Airbnb Cleaning Fees On The Rise. Why Is This Happening?

With the Covid pandemic on its way to being under control and tourism heading back to pre-pandemic levels, travelers are seeing the cost of vacation skyrocket mainly in plane ticket fares. However, there is another issue that is concerning for those who choose to use the main short-term rental accommodations app Airbnb – it’s cleaning fees.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Fatherly

These Are the 10 Cities With the Fastest-Rising Rents Since 2021

There are a lot of factors that are stressing American families out right now. One of the larger ones is widespread price increases. From food to gas and clothing and pet food, our pocketbooks are getting squeezed. For families that pay rent, there’s an added expense, particularly if you live in one of the US cities that experienced the fastest-rising rents over the last year. Here’s what you need to know.
MLS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Daily Mail

Miami is the least affordable place to live in the US as rent prices rocket to $3,000 per month while wages slump due to surge of loaded New York tech workers flocking to the Sunshine State

Miami is now the least affordable place to live in the US as average rents now rival New York City and San Francisco, new real estate data shows. Prices have soared to nearly $3,000 per month this year as amid a mass migration of wealthy residents from the Big Apple and Silicon Valley during the pandemic.
INCOME TAX
Footwear News

Amazon Labor Union Loses Latest Vote One Month After Historic First

Click here to read the full article. Employees at a second Amazon warehouse on New York’s Staten Island voted against forming a union on Monday. The loss for the worker-led Amazon Labor Union (ALU) came just one month after it led a much larger Staten Island Amazon facility, known as JFK8, to become the first in the country to vote to join a union. The ALU announced the outcome on its Twitter page on Monday. “The count has finished. The election has concluded without the union being recognized at LDJ5—sortation center on Staten Island. The organizing will continue at this facility...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
mansionglobal.com

San Francisco Condo Featured in ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ Lists for $4.2 Million

A sunny three-bedroom duplex in San Francisco’s historic Russian Hill neighborhood asking $4.2 million has gone into contract after four days on the market. A sunny three-bedroom duplex in San Francisco’s historic Russian Hill neighborhood asking $4.2 million has gone into contract after four days on the market. The unit was featured in the 2021 sci-fi blockbuster “The Matrix: Resurrections,” according to marketing materials, as the home of The Analyst, a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris.
REAL ESTATE
MyChamplainValley.com

Essex home hit by stray gunfire; no one hurt

Essex, VT–Police in Essex are investigating a reported gunfire incident from early Tuesday. Police received a report of gunshots in the area of Orchard Terrace just after 5:30 a.m. No one was hurt, but a home was hit by the stray bullets. Neighbors say the suspects fled before police arrived. Essex police say there’s no […]
ESSEX, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy