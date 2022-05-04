ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Substack rolls out a new podcast player, additional moderation tools and more

By Aisha Malik
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company notes that the new audio player’s actions are stacked together in defined boxy buttons to make it easier for users to distinguish between things like volume sliders and time scrubbers. Substack also says it has updated the player’s haptics to make it feel more responsive. Some buttons, such as...

techcrunch.com

Fast Company

How to create content for your website without writing a word

I like to say that content is the food that Google eats. Usually that takes the form of articles you publish on your website. Without content to read, Google’s algorithm can’t understand what your website is about, and there’s nothing for it to index and display on search results pages.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Podcast
FingerLakes1.com

Tips & tricks to creating buzz-worthy content

In the age of the internet, the word content has taken on a whole new meaning. Once upon a time, businesses only had to consider print ads and traditional media such as radio or television. While these are demanding, it pales in comparison to what companies are doing today. On a day to day basis, businesses discuss a myriad of topics related to content production and reception. The internet has caused these discussions to be a necessity as, in many ways, content has become an industry of its own. This is due to the nature of the internet – it is an endless sea of content. Within this sphere, a company must do enough for a person to take notice and interest in what they are offering. If a company cannot make themselves visible online, they will struggle to achieve profitability. However, this is a flip side to this as best put by author and keynote speaker, Andrew Davis, “Content builds relationships. Relationships are built on trust. Trust drives revenue.”
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Oops, I think they broke the blockchain

On this week’s episode, we talked about the virtual land sale that (temporarily) broke the blockchain. Yuga Labs’ now-infamous NFT drop was — to put it lightly — chaotic. Users swarmed the sale like it was a Supreme drop in 2017, overwhelming the entire Ethereum network and resulting in lots of failed transactions and exorbitantly high gas fees. We explained what went wrong and explored some (potential?) conspiracy theories about the fiasco, which seem to spring up anytime a major event happens in the web3 world.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Come June, Facebook Will No Longer Tell You When Your Friends Are Nearby

Meta Platforms Inc FB social media platform Facebook is reportedly pulling the plug on “Nearby Friends” and some other location-based features. What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led platform said Time Alerts, Location History, and Background Location are also getting the ax, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The features...
INTERNET
pymnts

TikTok Debuts 'Pulse' Ad Program for Top Content

TikTok has debuted a new service called Pulse, which a company blog post says will add more advertising options for brands to get more in touch with cultural issues and events. The blog says Pulse is a “contextual advertising solution” and will let advertisers put their brands next to the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

TikTok Draws a New Weapon to Battle Google, Facebook

The social media advertising market has been controlled by just two players for some time. Getting your ad in front of as many eyeballs as possible is the name of the game, and no companies have more eyes on them than Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, formerly Facebook, and Google parent company Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Swarming drones autonomously navigate a dense forest (and chase a human)

We’ve seen drone swarms before, going back a long ways in fact, but while they’re often well coordinated, they’re not collectively autonomous. That is, although they fly in an adjustable formation and avoid obstacles, their trajectories are being controlled by a central computer monitoring their positions and issuing commands.
TECHNOLOGY

