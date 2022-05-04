ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea takeover: Sir Jim Ratcliffe bid 'rejected out of hand'

By Krishan Davis
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's late bid to buy Chelsea has been rejected by the Raine...

Yardbarker

Chelsea star searches for house in Barcelona ahead of free transfer

Andreas Christensen’s departure from Chelsea is pretty secure at this point, and the latest news from Spain only confirms that. Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the Chelsea defender is looking for a house in Barcelona. They say that his deal to join the Catalan club is agreed,...
SPORTbible

Liverpool Fan Claims Jurgen Klopp Is Better Than Sir Alex Ferguson

A Liverpool fan has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is a better manager than Sir Alex Ferguson was, after taking Liverpool to a third Champions League final in five years. Klopp made sure Liverpool would be heading to Paris at the end of the month, by defeating Villarreal on Tuesday night, in slightly more dramatic circumstances than he'd have initially expected.
Jim Ratcliffe
Roman Abramovich
The Independent

Todd Boehly Chelsea bid to be sent for Premier League and Government approval

Todd Boehly’s consortium bid to buy Chelsea is now expected to be put forward for Premier League and Government approval, the PA news agency understands.Roman Abramovich insisted in a statement on Thursday that he still has no plans to keep any of the proceeds from Chelsea’s sale, or seek to have any loans repaid.Fears were thought to have been raised in Government earlier this week that Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich might renege on his plan to write off Chelsea’s £1.5billion debt.Statement on behalf of Mr Abramovich.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2022Abramovich expects that loan to be frozen on completion of...
Reuters

Factbox: Timeline of Chelsea's sale

May 6 (Reuters) - The following is a timeline of the sale of Premier League club Chelsea. A consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital has won the bid to acquire Premier League club Chelsea in a deal worth up to 4.0 billion pounds, Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported.
