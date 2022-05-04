ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsene Wenger hails 'monstrous' Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Liverpool pair's stunning form since they went head-to-head at the AFCON final following stunning Champions League comeback win in Villarreal

By Lee Davey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Arsene Wenger has hailed Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for their contribution in Liverpool's Champions League semi-final win against Villarreal.

Both players were instrumental in Liverpool's 3-2 comeback victory in Spain on Tuesday night which saw Jurgen Klopp's side book their place in the final after a 5-2 aggregate win.

The former Arsenal manager described the pair's performances as 'monstrous' as the Reds overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit by scoring three times in a 12-minute goal rush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYipt_0fSiaip000
Arsene Wenger was full of praise for duo Sadio Mane (left) and Mohamed Salah (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cExVt_0fSiaip000
Sadio Mane fires Liverpool in front against Villarreal on Tuesday night

Villarreal stunned the visitors as early as the third minute when Boulaye Dia opened the scoring before ex-Arsenal man Francis Coquelin levelled up the aggregate score.

A more accomplished second-half display from Jurgen Klopp's men saw them draw level through Fabinho before goals from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane completed the turnaround.

Salah and Mane have both endured a rigorous season which included participation in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, with Sane and Senegal overcoming Salah's Egypt in a tense final.

Wenger directed praise at the pair for their efforts in helping Liverpool reach another final in addition to February's Carabao Cup success and the upcoming FA Cup final against Chelsea.

'Look at Salah and Sadio (Mane), who played the Africa Nations Cup final,' said Wenger to beIN Sports. 'What they have done since they have come back, it's monstrous.

'We would have complained in Europe that we played too many games, never a word. Tonight, Mane has been kicked all over the place, never a word.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXj3R_0fSiaip000
Salah and Mane squared off against each other in February's African Cup of Nations final

Salah is the Premier League's top scorer this season with 22 goals and also tops the assists chart with 13, in what has been a prolific campaign for the Egyptian.

Meanwhile, Mane has notched 14 league goals this term but does boast a better overall scoring record that Salah in Champions League knockout ties.

The Senegalese striker's goal against Villarreal saw him overtake Didier Drogba's record for goals scored in the knockout stages.

Mane has now registered 15 in the competition, one ahead of the former Chelsea man, whilst Salah is third with 11 goals and ex-Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o is on 10.

ClutchPoints

Karim Benzema reacts to epic Real Madrid Champions League comeback vs. Man City

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema was elated following the club’s miraculous victory over Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League Semifinals. Los Blancos stunned the Premier League giants in the final minutes of the game to force overtime and subsequently book their tickets to Paris for the Champions League final. Benzema was overwhelmed with emotion after the win and took to Instagram to celebrate with his die-hard fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on Firmino fitness, Spurs and Reds fans

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday. Klopp said he "doesn't know" whether Roberto Firmino will be available for Saturday, adding: "It might be possible for him to just train through the weekend and be a big step closer for Tuesday [against Villa], but we’ll see."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel reveals he is trying to help out-of-sorts Chelsea rediscover their competitiveness with mini tournaments in training... as he admits they have lost their edge after their Champions League elimination

Thomas Tuchel has held mini tournaments and competitive games in training to try and revitalise his out-of-form Chelsea players ahead of the run-in. The Blues have not yet guaranteed third place and have just one win in four games after their 1-0 defeat by Everton last weekend. Tuchel admitted his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We have a score to settle': Mo Salah's bullish tweet after getting his wish of a Champions League final against Real Madrid - four years after being carried off injured in Liverpool's heartbreaking loss

Mohamed Salah has stated his desire for retribution as this year's Champions League final was confirmed as a repeat of the 2018 showpiece between Liverpool and Real Madrid. The Egyptian star helped the Reds progress past Villarreal in the first semi-final on Tuesday, before the Spanish giants mounted a stunning comeback to beat Manchester City in the second semi on Wednesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Tottenham: Team news

Liverpool may need to assess Roberto Firmino, who is nursing a foot problem. Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz could return to the starting line-up after dropping to the bench against Villarreal in the Champions League. Tottenham remain without Sergio Reguilon because of a groin issue and boss Antonio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton backtracks on promise to pull out of Miami Grand Prix over jewellery after removing his earrings in a medical examination... with seven-time champion granted a two-race exemption to keep studs he claims cannot be removed easily in place

Lewis Hamilton backed down over his promise to boycott the Miami Grand Prix — by removing all the jewellery he could. Only three hours earlier, the seven-time world champion said he would pull out of the event if Formula One's ruling FIA insisted he take off his earrings and studs.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Todd Boehly 'signs contract to buy Chelsea in a massive deal worth up to £4BILLION, with US businessman just awaiting a green light from the UK government and the Premier League before the deal is completed'

Todd Boehly has formally signed the contract to buy Chelsea in a huge deal potentially worth £4billion, according to reports. The US tycoon, who part-owns the LA Dodgers and LA Lakers, is now said to be just two steps away from completing the deal, with the rubber-stamp from the British government and the Premier League the last remaining steps.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Pickford, Guardiola, Danjuma, Traore, Nkunku

Kylian Mbappe is on the brink of signing a two-year contract extension with Paris St-Germain worth £42.5m a year, plus an £85m signing-on fee for the 23-year-old France forward. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) However, Mbappe's mother says her son is continuing talks about his future...
MLS
Daily Mail

Ruben Neves keen to join Premier League club if Wolves decide to sell £70m-rated midfielder this summer amid interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona and Juventus

Ruben Neves would prefer to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Wolves this summer with the club ready to demand about £70million for their star midfielder. The Portugal international has been Wolves best outfield player this term, with the club’s bid to qualify for European football next season hampered by his recent six-week absence due to injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Benzema dispatches extra-time penalty to give Real Madrid the advantage

Karim Benzema slotted home a penalty to give Real Madrid the lead after taking Manchester City to extra time in dramatic fashion. Ruben Dias fouled his opponent to gift Real Madrid a chance from the penalty spot. Benzema stepped up and cooly slotted the ball home, sending Real Madrid into the lead in extra time.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea fans are left bemused by club's bizarre timing to announce Todd Boehly's takeover, with Blues confirming the news at 1:37AM on Saturday... while others thank Roman Abramovich for his time as owner

Chelsea supporters have been left bemused by the club's bizarre timing to announce that Todd Boehly has agreed to acquire the club in a proposed £4.25billion deal. Boehly's consortium was named as the preferred bidder to take over at Stamford Bridge by the Raine Group, the American bank who are overseeing the sale. He has partnered with fellow Dodgers owner Mark Walter, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss as well as investment firm Clearlake Capital.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid, Rodrygo And Carlo Ancelotti All Break Champions League Records

Champions League history was made at the Bernabeu on Wednesday during Real Madrid's remarkable semi-final second leg win over Manchester City. Manager Carlo Ancelotti and striker Rodrygo both claimed records, as did the team as a whole. Ancelotti became the first ever manager to reach five Champions League finals, after...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Don't call me a striker! Mohamed Salah insists people do not understand his position in Liverpool's team as he talks up his role as a winger amid hunt for a the Quadruple AND a third Golden Boot

Mohamed Salah has revealed he does not think people understand his position at Liverpool and insisted that he is a winger, not a striker. The Egyptian is enjoying another stellar season at the Reds, having scored 30 goals in all competitions and 22 in the Premier League alone. That tally...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

