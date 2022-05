Tony Ferguson is airing out all his grievances on the mic at the UFC 274 media day. Tony Ferguson is heading into his next UFC bout and is doing so with a chip on his shoulder. Ferguson will be looking to get back in the win column after three straight losses against Michael Chandler at UFC 274. He is a former interim champion but the last few years have been less than stellar, and now he is letting some of his grievances about the UFc and Dana White out into the open. He spoke to the media at the UFC 274 media day.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO