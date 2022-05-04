Santee gears up for new family entertainment series ‘Thursday Nights Live’

When you think about real estate agents do you think of red blazers with protruding shoulder pads, baking cookies to lure in potential buyers, and long discussions over whether to waive an inspection? Well, the Oppenheim brothers and Netflix have changed all of that. The occupation got a thick coating of glitz and glamour with the success of the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, which follows the drama and intrigue of The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. And now there's even more drama to indulge in, because the Oppenheim brothers are heading to Orange County, introducing a new set of ultra-competitive and ultra-attractive agents.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO