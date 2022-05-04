ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

Santee gears up for new family entertainment series ‘Thursday Nights Live’

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTEE (KUSI) – As the City of Santee is gearing up for its Summer Concert series, special events...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Selling the OC' Trailer Reveals Real Estate Drama Down the California Coast

When you think about real estate agents do you think of red blazers with protruding shoulder pads, baking cookies to lure in potential buyers, and long discussions over whether to waive an inspection? Well, the Oppenheim brothers and Netflix have changed all of that. The occupation got a thick coating of glitz and glamour with the success of the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, which follows the drama and intrigue of The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. And now there's even more drama to indulge in, because the Oppenheim brothers are heading to Orange County, introducing a new set of ultra-competitive and ultra-attractive agents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere overtakes the USS Midway in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Do you have the need...the need for speed? The Top Gun: Maverick global launched in San Diego from the deck of the USS Midway on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday’s event aboard the USS Midway featured many of the stars from the film as well as more than 500 fans of the movie that were able to be just feet away from the stars of the film.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Tom Cruise Flies Helicopter to San Diego's ‘Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere

San Diego will go full-throttle Wednesday when the long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel premieres aboard the famous USS Midway Museum. "Top Gun: Maverick" is making its debut 36 years after the original film highlighted San Diego's Naval aviators with the "need for speed" competing to become the best in their class at the elite fighter weapons school in Miramar, San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santee, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santee, CA
Government
Local
California Government
NBC San Diego

Masks Back at Comic-Con 2022, and We're Not Talking Cosplay

San Diego's Comic-Con returns to its full glory in July; with it are masks, and we're not talking about cosplay. Comic-Con has updated its COVID-19 protocols for the event. Those who wish to attend the con this year will be required to wear an "approved face-covering," regardless of vaccination status, and will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours, according to its website.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

See Keith Urban, Pitbull, NKOTB & More For $25 With LiveNation's Concert Deal

The deal of the year for concert lovers and live performance-goers in San Diego is here. Now through May 10, Live Nation is offering a discount on tickets for “Concert Week.” This deal isn’t for every show and is only active while supplies last, but it could save you money buying tickets to see one of your favorite artists.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy