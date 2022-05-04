Huntington artist debuts new song

Click here to read the full article. Madonna made a not-so-surprise appearance Saturday night at Maluma’s all-star homecoming show in Medellín, with the Material Girl joining the Colombian singer onstage to perform two songs.
In the encore portion of the concert — which streamed live on Prime Video and already featured guests like Feid, Blessd and Grupo Firme — Madonna stormed the Estadio Atanasio Girardot stage to sing, naturally, “Medellín,” their collaboration from Madonna’s 2019 LP Madame X, as well as her 2000 hit “Music.”
Madonna also shared rehearsal footage from the provocative performance:
