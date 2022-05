KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 17th annual Clinch River Spring Antique Fair begins on Friday! Antique vendors will line the streets of historic downtown Clinton rain or shine. Visitors can enjoy a beer garden and live entertainment on Friday evening. This event starts at noon on Friday. If you can't make it on Friday, don't worry! The fair will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

