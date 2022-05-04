ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Teen buried stillborn baby with help from adults, Norfolk police say

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Two adults and one teenager in Norfolk were issued citations for concealing the death of a baby.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division (NPD), an investigation began on April 26 into the allegation that a 17-year-old girl had given birth prematurely to a baby who died at home.

The release stated the teen then allegedly enacted a plan to bury the child’s body at an undisclosed location. It was learned through interviews that two individuals assisted the girl with the transport and burial of the body.

On April 29, the individuals led a detective to the location of the buried body which was north of Norfolk. The Norfolk Police Division and Madison County Sheriff’s Office then proceeded to exhume the body.

An autopsy was performed on April 30 which confirmed the baby was stillborn. Authorities continued the investigation, and on Tuesday, citations were issued for misdemeanor charges.

Iowa man sentenced for drug crime after fleeing to Mexico for several years

The juvenile 17-year-old girl was issued a citation for concealing the death of another person and false reporting.

Jessica Burgess, 41, of Norfolk, was issued a citation for concealing the death of another person and false reporting.

Tanner Barnhill, 21, of Norfolk, was issued a citation for concealing the death of another person.

The Norfolk Police Division and Madison County Sheriff’s Office were also assisted by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in the process of the investigation.

Comments

Anita Stevens
2d ago

wow. she lost her baby and instead of helping her at all, fines, court fees, jail, etc etc whatever. heart breaks for that baby, she deserved a chance but nature is nature, that baby deserves a proper burial and respect

6
Meghan Carter
2d ago

It is absolutely Ludacris that all 3 walked away with a citation! Not only the 17 year old mother but the 2 adults knew completely that what they were doing was 100% wrong! ALL of them committed a awful act and tried to play it off! Disgusting! Prison for a few years is more than called for!

6
