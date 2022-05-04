Teen buried stillborn baby with help from adults, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Two adults and one teenager in Norfolk were issued citations for concealing the death of a baby.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division (NPD), an investigation began on April 26 into the allegation that a 17-year-old girl had given birth prematurely to a baby who died at home.

The release stated the teen then allegedly enacted a plan to bury the child’s body at an undisclosed location. It was learned through interviews that two individuals assisted the girl with the transport and burial of the body.

On April 29, the individuals led a detective to the location of the buried body which was north of Norfolk. The Norfolk Police Division and Madison County Sheriff’s Office then proceeded to exhume the body.

An autopsy was performed on April 30 which confirmed the baby was stillborn. Authorities continued the investigation, and on Tuesday, citations were issued for misdemeanor charges.

The juvenile 17-year-old girl was issued a citation for concealing the death of another person and false reporting.

Jessica Burgess, 41, of Norfolk, was issued a citation for concealing the death of another person and false reporting.

Tanner Barnhill, 21, of Norfolk, was issued a citation for concealing the death of another person.

The Norfolk Police Division and Madison County Sheriff’s Office were also assisted by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in the process of the investigation.

