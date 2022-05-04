ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
County
Creek County, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
City
Mason, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Okfuskee County, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee County residents rescued from high water

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Around 40 to 50 people were rescued from flooded areas throughout Okmulgee County on Wednesday and Thursday. Okmulgee County Emergency Manager Tim Craighton said residents from Henryetta, Okmulgee and Dewar have been displaced due to flooding. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office water rescue team said...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
#Interstate 40
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

High Water In Bixby Blocks Streets, Floods Several Homes

Storms dumped several inches of water in some areas of Bixby. High water has blocked roads and flooded some homes. The largest area of flooded homes in Tulsa County was where the water of Duck Creek couldn't drain fast enough into the Arkansas River pushing water into a nearby neighborhood. In low-lying Bixby, where flooding has been a chronic problem, this neighborhood flooded, but the damage was moderate.
BIXBY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 25.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday morning to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 25.4 Fri 9 PM 26.2 26.5 26.2 26.5 1 PM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wednesday night storms bring damage across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA — Wednesday night’s storms have brought damage across the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS). The American Red Cross has set up shelter in Seminole for residents displaced by the storms. The temporary shelter is at First Baptist...
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. The next statement will be issued by noon today. Target Area: Magoffin The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Licking River near Salyersville affecting Magoffin County. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Licking River near Salyersville. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Low lying areas flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting and will recede today. The river is expected to fall below 14 feet this morning and to expected to fall to 9.4 feet by 8 AM EDT on Sunday. - Action stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOHAVE COUNTY ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. * TIMING...Late Saturday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

