Local student will be recognized at Husson graduation. A Fort Fairfield native has been named one of eight valedictorians from this year's graduating class at Husson University in Bangor. The university announced that all eight of this year's valedictorians are from New England as the school is set to host its 123rd commencement ceremony this Saturday the 7th.

FORT FAIRFIELD, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO