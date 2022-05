Vengeance provides Rose Namajunas with further incentive in her latest assignment. “Thug Rose” will defend her undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s strawweight title against Carla Esparza when their rematch serves as the UFC 274 co-headliner on Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Esparza submitted the Trevor Wittman protégé in their first encounter seven-plus years ago. Much has changed since. Namajunas answers the bell on the strength of a three-fight winning streak. She last fought at UFC 268, where she eked out a split decision over Weili Zhang in their Nov. 6 pairing. Esparza, meanwhile, has rattled off five consecutive victories. She last competed on May 22, when she put away Xiaonan Yan with punches in the second round of their UFC Fight Night 188 encounter.

