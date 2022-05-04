ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Johnny Depp Trial Live Updates: Amber Heard expected to testify Wednesday

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Amber Heard is expected to take...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Amber Heard Called out After Detail in Johnny Depp Trial Doesn't Add Up

A makeup company confronted Amber Heard on a cover-up claim. Heard recently claimed to have used a concealer made by Milani Cosmetics to cover up bruises from an incident with Johnny Depp, but the company says the product did not come out until after their divorce. Amber Heard's defense attorney...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
County
Fairfax County, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Amber Heard shares public message about Johnny Depp ahead of trial

Amber Heard has shared a public message ahead of “facing” ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.The defamation case is scheduled to begin on Monday (11 April) in Fairfax, Virginia, and Heard has expressed hope that, once it concludes, the pair can “move on”.This latest trial stems from a complaint filed in 2019 by Depp, who alleges Heard defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In the op-ed, she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. He has asked for $50m (£38.4m) in damages.Heard filed a counterclaim, accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard admits to hitting Johnny Depp in recording played in court as he describes ‘roundhouse punch’

Amber Heard could be heard admitting to hitting Johnny Depp on a recording played in court. Ms Heard and Mr Depp argued about the physical altercation on the recording, during which she said she hit Mr Depp but she didn’t “deck” him. She also told Mr Depp to “grow up”, calling him a “baby”. The recording was played in court on Wednesday.Johnny Depp trial – live updates The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gutter#Defamation
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman sequel nears 3 million signatures

The petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 is nearing its goal of three million signatures as the defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp continued.The DC sequel, in which Heard stars as Aquaman’s (Jason Momoa) love interest Mera, concluded shooting earlier this year, with director James Wan confirming the film was wrapped up in January. Aquaman 2 is scheduled for release in March 2023.On Monday (2 May), and at the time of writing, the Change.org petition had surpassed 2.9 million signatures. It was set up by fans who claim that Heard “has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Drew Barrymore apologizes for ‘making light’ of Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Drew Barrymore issued an apology on social media for “making light” of Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is suing Heard after she alluded to their allegedly abusive relationship in an op-ed piece written for The Washington Post. Barrymore called the trial “a seven-layer dip of insanity” on her daytime talk show.
CELEBRITIES
KULR8

Who is Amber Heard? The actress who is at war with Johnny Depp...

She’s the actress at the centre of one of the biggest legal disputes Hollywood has ever seen, after accusing ex-husband Johnny Depp of domestic abuse leading to the actor suing her for defamation. But just who is the actress behind the headlines?. Take a look at her life from...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Amber Heard’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa follows Johnny Depp on Instagram

Jason Momoa appears to have followed Johnny Depp on Instagram amid the actor’s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.Momoa stars as Aquaman in the DC franchise opposite Heard, who plays his love interest Mera. The pair will reprise their roles in the forthcoming sequel, which is scheduled for release in March 2023.As per Gamerant, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Momoa began following Depp on Instagram once the trial – taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia – was well underway.Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp's Team Calls Amber Heard's Testimony 'Performance Of Her Life'

11:37 AM PT -- A source close to Amber tells TMZ ... "Beneath all his smirks/smiles, there is the serious matter of abuse. Behind all his laughter, there is the serious matter of violence against women. Beyond all his lawyer's misdirecting and misleading, there is only one pivotal question: Does Amber Heard ... or any woman who speaks out ... have the right of Freedom of Speech as enshrined in the First Amendment?"
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy