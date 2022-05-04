ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How to clean an oven

By Chris Samuel
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDYW7_0fSiVekh00

CLEANING your oven may not be at the top of your priorities right now, but you might be surprised how easy it is.

Once you've read our handy guide you may well be inspired to pull on the Marigolds and finally get rid of that stubborn grease!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5UGI_0fSiVekh00
Woman hand in protective glove with rag cleaning oven Credit: Getty

How to clean an oven

Cleaning may not sound like a barrel of laughs, but not doing so could cause food poisoning.

It can also be a fire hazard, but the good news it's incredibly easy.

One mum swears by a £3 spray to tackle her oven's glass door and says she'll never use toxic cleaners again.

But you don't even need that, as you can use natural ingredients from your home.

Following these simple steps you can create effective cleaning solutions without having to use harsh chemicals.

Paste mix one

There are two ways of making your cleaning paste.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yK9SA_0fSiVekh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOn8d_0fSiVekh00

For the first, take a tablespoon of cornstarch and one cup of white vinegar and mix them into a pan on a low heat.

Then stir the ingredients together until it thickens into a paste.

Paste mix two

Alternatively, you can use one table of cornstarch, a teaspoon of dish soap and a cup of lemon juice.

You then mix them together using the same heating method as the first.

This should result in a thick paste.

Cool it down

Next you need to cool the mixture down to room temperature.

Now you can use of cloth to apply your homemade cleaner to the oven.

Give the mixture 20 minutes to work on the grime and dirt.

Wipe it off

After 20 minutes, get another cloth and wipe the oven cleaner to remove surface debris.

How to clean a glass oven door

Cleaning the door might seem like the hardest part of the job.

You may well find your door has hard-to-reach areas where food has fallen in, and it can put you off taking on the task.

Happily, there's a very simple cleaning hack: take it off.

The quickest way to do this is to slide the hinges gently off the frame.

Some doors may have to be unlatched before they can be removed, but it should be possible to slide the door off easily on most ovens.

Cleaning with a latched door

Firstly, make sure the oven is off. To clean an oven with a latched door, start by open the door fully and leaving it hanging.

This will expose the hinges. You can then look for the latches that lock the hinges in.

You should find a small metal part on the hinges that can be pushed down. Do so as far as it can go.

If the latches are in a downward position, you may have them up to unlock them.

Should you find that the latch is stuck, a screwdriver can be used to push it down.

Now you can partially close the oven door, while keeping it level by holding it on either side of the door.

Then raise it carefully and close the door until it's around a third of the way shut.

The door can then be levered off.

Keep your hands steady and pull it towards you, and with a bit of wiggling you should be able to detach it.

You can then use your handy DIY paste as you did on the interior of the oven.

Cleaning with an un-latched door

If your door doesn't have a latch, it should be much easier.

Simply open the door will it's a quarter of the way open - but make sure you drip on tight on both sides so it doesn't slide down.

Gently remove it from the hinges. Ensure you grip it tight, as you'll need to pull it away while lifting it at the same time.

Keep it in a fixed position with your hands steady on both sides and pull it out at a right angle.

You can then clean it with your special paste and then slide the door back in when it's clean and dry.

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

How to Clean Your Carpet So It Looks as Good as New

Most people have a love-hate relationship with their carpets. The floor coverings add texture, color, and warmth to a space, but they also seem to soak up stains better than anything else in your home. And because you eat, drink, and walk around on them, they’re constantly getting splattered with something. They also trap allergens and can make asthma worse. If your latest accident has you googling “how to clean carpet,” you’ll be happy to know that there are a variety of great stain removers ready to tackle the job.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

If You Have Stains in Your Plastic Containers, This is How to Get Rid of Them

Is there anything more annoying than stained plastic food storage containers? It happens when you store spaghetti sauce or other tomato-based leftovers. You start out with a nice, clean container and then, after storing some marinara, tragedy strikes. No matter how hard you scrub, that container is destined to remain orange-ish red. It usually migrates to the back of the cupboard in shame when you can’t remove the stain.
BBC

How often should you change your bed sheets?

Some may think of it as a topic not to be discussed publicly, but it's one that affects each and every one of us: How often should you be changing and washing your bed sheets?. Research has shown the public cannot agree on the answer, and a new survey of 2,250 UK adults has found another split.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovens#Chemicals#United Nations#Food Poisoning#Cleaning#Next
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

This Is The One Salad Ingredient You Should Never Eat Again If You Want To Lose Weight, According To A Doctor

When you think of “healthy food,” chances are the first thing that’ll come to mind is a salad. With leafy greens, assorted vegetables, and flavorful dressings, salads can be a great go-to option for someone who’s looking into a well-balanced diet for weight loss. Whether you prefer to eat it as a meal or as a side, salads have several health benefits. They’re a good source of fiber, they’re rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, and they can even boost your metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
418K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy