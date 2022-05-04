Tabata Core

Losing weight is difficult enough on its own, and many people find that targeting a specific area of their body for fat loss can feel overwhelming and daunting. We checked in with personal trainers and health experts for tips, suggestions and reasons why you might not be losing weight in your midsection despite all your hard work and efforts. (Before diving into it, please pat yourself on the back as prioritizing your health and fitness is admirable and worth celebrating!) Read on for insight and advice from Christine VanDoren, CN, CPT, certified personal trainer and nutritionist and Seamus Sullivan, B.S., CSCS, PN1, online performance and nutrition coach.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 17 DAYS AGO