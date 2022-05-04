ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Tabata Core

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis high-intensity interval class will have you working in 20...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
FitnessVolt.com

Build Muscle Fast: 30-Minute Full-Body Dumbbell Workout

Bodybuilding can be very time-consuming. Doing four or more workouts a week, you need to find the time and energy to hit the gym and put everything you’ve got into your training. Consistency and effort are the keys to your success, and missing workouts will severely undermine your progress.
WORKOUTS
SELF

15 Quad Exercises That Will Seriously Work the Top of Your Legs

From running to jumping to squatting, there are tons of movements where strong quads come in handy. So taking the time to target this muscle group through quad exercises is always a good idea. First though, let’s get clear on what, exactly, your quads actually are. Your quads (technically known...
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

Strengthen your core in one month with this simple workout plan

Are you up for a 31-day challenge? Join us on the START Today Facebook group for daily tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan, and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!. Many people are surprised to find out that our core is more than just...
WORKOUTS
Gear Patrol

The 5 Types of Barbells Everyone Should Know

Over time, some gear just becomes synonymous with the activity it's related to. It's impossible to think about baseball gloves and not reminisce about your last league game or afternoon playing catch. Not the best example? Try picturing a socket wrench — and then try not to see it surrounded by grease monkeys working on their next project car.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
shefinds

4 Unexpected Reasons You’ve Not Been Losing Weight In Your Midsection

Losing weight is difficult enough on its own, and many people find that targeting a specific area of their body for fat loss can feel overwhelming and daunting. We checked in with personal trainers and health experts for tips, suggestions and reasons why you might not be losing weight in your midsection despite all your hard work and efforts. (Before diving into it, please pat yourself on the back as prioritizing your health and fitness is admirable and worth celebrating!) Read on for insight and advice from Christine VanDoren, CN, CPT, certified personal trainer and nutritionist and Seamus Sullivan, B.S., CSCS, PN1, online performance and nutrition coach.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHOU

Lower high blood pressure by losing weight

Call Optimal Body Weight Loss at (832) 915-0006, or visit MyOptimalBody.com. Optimal Body Weight Loss has a special offer for Great Day Viewers... the first 25 callers will receive a virtual consultation for only $29, as well as one month free to anyone that signs up for a Comprehensive Program today.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

Does Eating More Protein Help You Gain Muscle?

Eating more protein can help you gain muscle as long as you are strength training and eating the right balance of protein, carbs, and healthy fats. The amount of protein you should eat depends on two factors: body weight and daily calorie intake. According to the recommended daily allowances (RDA)...
WEIGHT LOSS
FitnessVolt.com

Axle Deadlift vs. Barbell Deadlift – What’s the Difference?

Deadlifts are one of the most productive strength training exercises around. Not only are they the third discipline in powerlifting competitions, but deadlifts also teach you how to safely lift heavy objects off the ground, i.e., using your legs and back and without rounding your lumbar spine. Deadlifts also often feature in strongman events.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does it Take for an Oblique Strain to Heal?

An oblique strain is a specific injury that affects your abdominal muscles. Pushing these muscles past their limits can result in a mild or serious strain. What is an oblique muscle? Knowing how it works can help you understand what causes oblique strains, how to care for yourself after one, and how to prevent similar future injuries.
HEALTH
LiveScience

ProForm Pro 9000 treadmill review

The ProForm Pro 9000 treadmill brings plenty to the table and comes locked and loaded with challenging on-demand classes and live workouts, from an array of trainers and famous faces. You’ve also got a whippet-like max speed of 22 km/h and challenging -3% to 12% incline and decline settings to play with. With dimensions of 59.6” / 77.3” / 35.3”, this treadmill certainly carries a presence, so you’ll need both cash and space to house it.
FITNESS
FitnessVolt.com

Martins Licis Deadlifts 365-kg (805-lb) For Five Reps In Prep For 2022 World’s Strongest Man

After a series of unfortunate injuries forced Martins Licis to miss out on the greatest Strongman competition for the past few years, it seems like he is now back to his best. Having recovered well, Martins is giving it his all to win the most prestigious Strongman title for the second time in his career. The 2022 World’s Strongest Man will take place from May 24-29, in Sacramento, CA. Martins has turned to simulate the events for this contest in training, as he deadlifted 365 kilograms (805 pounds) for five repetitions.
SACRAMENTO, CA
TODAY.com

Ask a personal trainer: How long should my workout be to see results?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy