Tai Chi at Sports*Com

It's a real pain — literally and figuratively — to feel so sore after a workout that you hobble around for the next few days. Thankfully, prioritizing your recovery can make a world of difference in keeping aches under control Enter: the massage gun, a high-tech, powerful recovery tool that fitness experts and casual gymgoers alike have been adding to their arsenals. The handheld devices, also known as percussion massage guns, feature nozzles that pulsate to increase blood flow to your muscles, releasing tension and byproduct waste in muscles such as lactic acid, therefore helping you recover faster. The devices might seem tricky and intimidating at first, but figuring out how to use a massage gun is actually easier than you might think.

