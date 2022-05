California could soon house nearly 30% of the country's abortion clinics if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, according to a new report. If the 26 states that are set to pass near-total or total bans on abortions close all their abortion clinics, California would jump from having 21% of all clinics in the country to roughly 29%, despite being home to just 12% of the U.S. populaiton, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO