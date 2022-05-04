ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian says she 'hopefully' will get married again: 'Fourth time's the charm'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Met Gala.

John Shearer/Getty Images

  • Kim Kardashian tells her mother that she hopes to marry again in a preview clip of "The Kardashians."
  • At the time of filming, Kardashian was in the process of divorcing Kanye West and wasn't dating yet.
  • The SKIMS founder joked that "fourth time's the charm" in the clip.

Kim Kardashian said that she hopes there will be "one more wedding" for her in a preview clip for the upcoming episode of "The Kardashians."

In the sneak peek released on Hulu's YouTube page, Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner discuss her sister Kourtney's relationship with Travis Barker and their intentions to get married.

After Jenner says that she thinks the couple will "fast-track" their wedding, Kardashian replies: "[Travis] already knew that they were trying for a baby. To me a baby — you're stuck for life. Marriages come and go. No offense guys. Take it from me and good luck at your wedding."

Kardashian, who has been married three times before, is currently in the process of divorcing her third husband Ye , formerly known as Kanye West, and was declared legally single in March. Kardashian and Ye have four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

In the preview, the SKIMS founder added before laughing: "I believe in love. That's why hopefully there'll be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time's the charm."

Kardashian did not specify who she would get married to, and the first season of the Hulu reality series was filmed last year, indicating that she likely said this before she started dating "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson .

The two have been linked since late October 2021 , but in March, Kardashian made their relationship Instagram official after being declared legally single. They have since attended public events together such as "The Kardashians" premiere , the White House Correspondents' dinner , and the Met Gala on Monday.

Kardashian revealed on a March episode of " The Ellen DeGeneres Show " that Davidson had also added several tattoos to his body inspired by her.

"The Kardashians" airs Thursdays on Hulu.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

