Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 03:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Hardee, southern Manatee, northwestern DeSoto and Sarasota Counties through 815 AM EDT At 708 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Myakka City to near Saint Armands Key. Movement was east southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota Springs, South Gate Ridge, Lake Sarasota, Saint Armands Key, North Sarasota, Sarasota Bradenton Airport, Southgate, Gulf Gate Estates, Myakka River State Park, The Meadows, Ridge Wood Heights, Myakka City, South Sarasota, Kensington Park, South Bradenton, West Samoset, Lake Manatee State Park and Vamo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0