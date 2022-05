Bossier, LA – According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 32-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Monday. His name is Deandre Council and he is now charged with one count of distribution of schedule 1 narcotics (Marijuana), one count of indecent behavior with juveniles, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of obstruction of justice -evidence.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO