Reception commemorating life of Dr. Judith Pipher set for May 21
A reception honoring the life of Dr. Judith L. Pipher, an internationally acclaimed astronomer and National Women’s Hall of Fame Inductee, will be held May 21, 2022 at the National Women’s Hall of Fame, 1 Canal St. in Seneca Falls, NY. All are...
FLX MUSIC 24-7: The Seneca Falls and Waterloo Music Scene (podcast) Welcome to the inaugural episode of the FLX Music 24-7 Podcast! Join host Janelle Bradshaw as she explores the fun and exciting music scene around the Finger Lakes. In today’s episode, Janelle takes us through the Northern Seneca County communities of Seneca ...
The Taylor-Brown Auxiliary is sponsoring a chicken barbecue on Saturday, May 21 at Lafayette Park, Waterloo from 11:00 a.m. until sold out. Tickets are $12. Dinners include chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw or beans and a brownie. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased by contacting Debbie Lockett at 315-787-4949. Pre-sold dinners must be picked up by 12:30 pm.
Finger Lakes Travel: The Windmill’s opening day, dinner at 84 Fall and more. We started the month of May off right, by going shopping! Not only does May welcome warm weather but it also starts flea market season. And what better flea market to head to first than the Windmill in Penn Yan. The Windmill ... MORE.
The UR Medicine Thompson Health Board of Directors welcomed three new members at its annual meeting, on April 29 at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. Joining the board are Dr. Akua Asante, a pediatrician who joined Thompson in 2019; Krista Jackson, an account executive with Novo Nordisk A/S and the new chair of the board for the F.F. Thompson Foundation; and Dr. Justin M. Weis, Director of Pulmonary and Critical Care for Thompson as well as the F.F. Thompson Hospital Medical Staff President.
Downtown Auburn’s Saturday Market will be returning this Summer, but at a new location. The fourth season of the market will move from its former location at the Auburn Visitor Center on South Street to Genesee Street’s Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). This will allow existing businesses to participate as well as vendors setting up on both sides of the street.There will also be live music and craft activities.
Some of your summer adventures could be a little more affordable this year. Maine's state slogan is 'Vacationland," but in all honesty, we could make the same argument here in Upstate New York. Between the Catskills, the Adirondacks, all of our lakes, and our amazing state parks, we have plenty of great spots to staycation and spend some quality downtime relaxing.
BALDWINSVILLE — Quarters at 12 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville have become a bit cozier with the relocation of the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce office and the addition of a new business: Triquetra Books and More. Liverpool resident Jay Snyder is holding a soft opening for...
Megan Michelle Marley, daughter of James and Amylyn Marley, has been named the Mynderse Academy Class of 2022 Valedictorian. Megan is a member of the National Honor Society. She has completed coursework in Honors English; Advanced Placement US History and Physics; FLCC Gemini English, Health, Weight Training, Introduction to Business, and French; CCC Pre-Calculus; and a variety of business classes. Megan is currently enrolled in Advanced Placement Calculus, FLCC – Career and Personal Money Management, Stress Reduction, Accelerate U Business Law and Accelerate U Accounting. Megan has participated in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, the MTF Modeling and Acting Training Program, and Yale University’s The Science of Well Being class. During her time at Mynderse Academy, Megan has held several leadership positions including drama club treasurer, Mynderse Academy newspaper reporter/journalist, 1st Amendment 1st Vote member, Myndersian Yearbook staff member and treasurer, Student Council President, and Junior Rotarian. She was also a member of the Masterminds Academic Competition Team, Varsity Band, and Block M Sports Club. Megan participated in Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Lacrosse, AAU basketball, and WEVA Seneca Strikers Club Volleyball.
We started the month of May off right, by going shopping! Not only does May welcome warm weather but it also starts flea market season. And what better flea market to head to first than the Windmill in Penn Yan. The Windmill is one of the biggest flea markets in...
WEST LEYDEN — A local Christmas tree farm has the proud distinction of providing trees to be used in a Hallmark movie. The trees from Balsam Acres Christmas Tree Farm of West Leyden will be featured in “A Holiday Spectacular,” a film produced by the Hallmark Channel as part of the channel’s 2022 Countdown to Christmas programming.
