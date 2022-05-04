ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Hospital Week starts May 8: 6 things to know

By Kelly Gooch
Cover picture for the articleNational Hospital Week — which aims to recognize and celebrate hospitals, health systems and the people who work at them — begins May 8 and runs through May 14. 1. National Hospital Week was established on Florence Nightingale's birthday, May...

How 4 hospitals are using AI to improve patient care

Hospitals are using artificial intelligence to improve health outcomes, conduct research and improve patient care. Here are four artificial intelligence projects health systems' have recently created and deployed as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai's AI division, Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, is working to fill in the gaps...
CVS reports 1.5M community health visits in Q1: 6 things to know

CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch discussed the company's expansion at a May 4 earnings call, revealing it is continuing to push into primary care and improve its digital offerings. The pharmacy is advancing its primacy care focus, stating that in the first quarter of 2022 it saw 1.5 million in-person or virtual visits to its community health clinics, up 35 percent from the same time in 2021.
What nurses really want during National Nurses Week

National Nurses Week is a time to show appreciation for nurses and recognize their crucial role in healthcare. This year's recognition week comes at a difficult time for them, and for many, free food or other small gifts may not be enough. The pandemic, coupled with severe hospital staffing shortages,...
6 strategies to address nursing shortages in the next 18 months

Healthcare leaders should focus on six main priority areas that could provide immediate relief to nursing workforce challenges in the next 12-18 months, the Nurses Staffing Think Tank said May 5. The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, American Nurses Association, American Organization for Nursing Leadership, Healthcare Financial Management Association and...
Florence Nightingale
441 rural hospitals at risk of losing services or closing

Out of 2,176 rural hospitals, 441 face three or more risk factors, putting them at risk of service reduction or closure, according to a May 4 Bipartisan Policy Center report. 1. There were 116 rural hospital closures between 2010 and 2019. 2. Federal relief over the past two years helped...
Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
BA.2 COVID variant symptoms to look out for

COVID-19 is nowhere near what it was during the peak of the omicron variant over the winter, but the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant is here and cases are rising. BA.2, also referred to as the stealth omicron subvariant, is now the dominant strain in the U.S.
COVID-19 cases to jump 100% by May 7, plus 2 more forecasts

Modeling suggests COVID-19 cases will continue to rise over the next two weeks, but forecasts are murkier on whether this uptick will also fuel a prolonged, national increase in hospitalizations. Three COVID-19 forecasts to know:. Cases: Nationwide, daily COVID-19 cases are projected to increase 99.9 percent in the next two...
As BA.2 Continues Rapid Midwest Rise, Here Are COVID Symptoms to Watch For

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Chicago, Illinois and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.
COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
Dr. Fauci confirms new COVID-19 variants are coming

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, but you should expect there to be more COVID-19 variants, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief pandemic scientist for the White House. Driving the news: “It’s really tough to say what is going to happen,” Fauci told BuzzFeed News. “But there...
Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
