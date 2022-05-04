ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Probation ordered for third OWI in Wausau wrong-way crash

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4uqh_0fSiOXH100
Tierra R. West, 22, of Elcho. Sept. 3, 2021: OWI causing injury, operating a firearm while intoxicated, bail jumping

An Elcho woman involved in a wrong-way crash while driving home from the fair in Wausau will spend two years on probation after being convicted of third-offense drunken driving.

Police say 23-year-old Tierra R. West registered a 0.265 blood alcohol concentration after the crash and had a loaded firearm in her vehicle when she drove the wrong way on a Hwy. 51 ramp in Wausau.

Police say West left the Wisconsin Valley Fair in 2021, struck a mailbox as she left her parking space on the street, then drove west on Bridge Street to Hwy. 51 where she turned southbound on the northbound ramp. Her vehicle had extensive damage after crashing into a Department of Transportation power box, according to the police report, which temporarily disabled traffic lights on Bridge Street.

West and a passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash but their injuries were not serious.

Police recovered a loaded 9mm pistol from the glove box of the vehicle and seized the weapon into evidence. West, who also had a handgun magazine inside her purse, told police she had a concealed carry permit, but permit holders are not allowed to carry a loaded gun while intoxicated.

During an April hearing in Marathon County Circuit Court, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser sentenced West on the drunken driving charge and dismissed charges of operating a firearm while intoxicated and bail jumping as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

West was ordered to serve 45 days in jail as part of the agreement and must maintain absolute sobriety from alcohol. She is prohibited from entering any bar, tavern, liquor store or beer tent and will lose her license for 30 months. A fine of $3,256 was also imposed, according to court documents.

Comments / 5

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Elcho#The Wisconsin Valley Fair#Circuit
Racine County Eye

Police: Man punched, headbutted 17-year-old girl

A Racine man is facing almost seven years in prison after police say he headbutted a 17-year-old girl. Daniel Kirk was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of physical abuse of a child and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 6 years, 9 months in prison and/or up to $12,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KDHL AM 920

Police in Wisconsin Surprise Family After Arresting Delivery Driver

This police department over in eastern Wisconsin really put the 'serve' in their motto to protect and serve!. I've said many times how much respect I have for law enforcement officers. My dad was a police officer for over 30 years back in my hometown in Wisconsin, so I realize what a tough profession it can be to wear the badge and try to keep us safe everyday.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I don’t really care’: Janesville shooting suspect confessed to police, complaint alleges

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The man accused of shooting and killing his coworker at a Janesville business confessed to the crime, a criminal complaint alleges. Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police say Todd shot and killed Devon J. Hills, 30, of Janesville, at Precision...
JANESVILLE, WI
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Off-duty Waukegan officer shoots, kills husband

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An off-duty Waukegan police officer shot and killed her husband Sunday night, authorities said. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of North Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a man in his 30s who had been shot and a woman, later identified […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run, police pursuit; man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and a police pursuit. Thomas Poe is facing the following charges: hit-and-run (great bodily harm), two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, flee or elude an officer, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy