ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Ex-Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught appears in Sumner County court for perjury charge

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rzUR_0fSiOWOI00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught appeared in a Sumner County court Wednesday morning following a perjury charge from two years ago.

The charge dates back to August of 2020 after Vaught went to Blue Line Gun Store in Gallatin to pick up two AR-15 Lowers that she had previously ordered from Palmetto State Armory, an American firearm company based in South Carolina.

PREVIOUS| Ex-Vanderbilt nurse found guilty of 2 charges in 2017 death of patient

According to a Sumner County affidavit, Vaught completed Form 4473, which is a form required when an individual buys a firearm from a Federal Firearms License dealer, and declared that she was not under indictment for any felonies at the time of purchase.

However, at the time of purchase Vaught was facing one count of Reckless Homicide and one count of Impaired Adult Abuse, both felonies, after administering a fatal dose of the wrong medication to 75-year-old Charlene Murphy in December of 2017 which a jury later found Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide .

| RaDonda Vaught Case: Continuing Coverage

Documents state an employee at Blue Line Gun Store submitted the form to the TBI’s Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) where Vaught was eventually denied. The affidavit states that after the denial Vaught then filed an appeal form which was submitted to the TICS again by a Blue Line employee. Court documents state Vaught left the store without the firearms and later called the business telling employees she had “some court stuff going on” and that “might be why she was denied.”

Vaught was expected to appear in a Sumner County court on April 27, but a new court date was scheduled for May 4. In today’s appearance, the Sumner County court agreed to reset the case with Vaught now expected to appear in court again on June 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 5

Carrie Lucas Pardon
1d ago

Good Grief. She's been labeled a murderer, her career is over, and she's facing years in prison. Leave her alone, for the love of God. She's being punished enough.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin, TN
County
Sumner County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Sumner County, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
State
South Carolina State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#New Court#Blue Line Gun Store#Palmetto State Armory#American#Reckless Homicide#Impaired Adult Abuse#Tbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WAFF

Casey White also facing charges in Tennessee

The Tuscaloosa man was found guilty of murder on May 5. Limestone County investigators take another look at 2008 death. The playground is now handicap accessible and received new mulch, improved drainage, a new gazebo, and new pieces of playground equipment. Deadly stabbing in Tuscumbia. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy