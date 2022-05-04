ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

441 rural hospitals at risk of losing services or closing

By Andrew Cass
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of 2,176 rural hospitals, 441 face three or more risk factors, putting them at risk of service reduction or closure, according to a May 4 Bipartisan Policy Center report. 1. There were 116 rural hospital closures between 2010 and 2019....

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 3

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

9 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Several hospital construction projects have been recently announced, advanced or completed. Becker's reported on the following nine projects since April 25. 1. Froedtert opens community hospital in Wisconsin. Milwaukee-based Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin opened a new community, acute-care hospital May 2 in Mequon, Wis. 2. New Jersey's lone...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

6 strategies to address nursing shortages in the next 18 months

Healthcare leaders should focus on six main priority areas that could provide immediate relief to nursing workforce challenges in the next 12-18 months, the Nurses Staffing Think Tank said May 5. The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, American Nurses Association, American Organization for Nursing Leadership, Healthcare Financial Management Association and...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS telehealth expansion increased use in disadvantaged neighborhoods, study shows

The expansion of Medicare coverage for telehealth visits during the pandemic increased use among socioeconomically disadvantaged beneficiaries in both rural and urban areas, according to a study published May 2 in Health Affairs. The researchers analyzed 30 million Medicare fee-for-service claims from 2019 to 2021 to determine how much outpatient...
HEALTH SERVICES
TheConversationAU

A burnt-out health workforce impacts patient care

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve heard much about health-care worker burnout. But what we haven’t heard much about is its effects on patients. Even before the pandemic, health workers were grappling with long hours, high workplace demands, staff shortages, and limited resources. The culture of health-care values selfless dedication and around-the-clock availability, yet this risks both health-care workers’ health and the quality and safety of patient care. The pre-existing cracks in the system have widened during the pandemic. Our survey of more than 9,000 health-care workers during 2020 found 71% experienced moderate to severe burnout. And the workforce continues to experience the pressures...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Services#Healthcare Workers#Sole Community Hospital
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Pain patients, doctors worry CDC’s revised opioid prescription guidelines won’t help patients enough

Opioid prescriptions in the U.S. have fallen more than 40 percent over the past decade in response to the opioid overdose and addiction crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has played a role in that by encouraging doctors to prescribe fewer painkillers, but that has made it more difficult for patients with chronic pain to get the medication they need.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 cases to jump 100% by May 7, plus 2 more forecasts

Modeling suggests COVID-19 cases will continue to rise over the next two weeks, but forecasts are murkier on whether this uptick will also fuel a prolonged, national increase in hospitalizations. Three COVID-19 forecasts to know:. Cases: Nationwide, daily COVID-19 cases are projected to increase 99.9 percent in the next two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Even partially vaccinated individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 may be at lower risk of ICU admission, death

Even when COVID-19 vaccines fail to prevent hospitalization, they appear to significantly lower the risk of being admitted to intensive care and dying compared to patients who are unvaccinated, according to a time-matched cohort study of over 20,000 adults hospitalized in Ontario between January 2021 and January 2022, being presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April). The study is by Alicia Grima and Kiera Murison from the University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

How 4 hospitals are using AI to improve patient care

Hospitals are using artificial intelligence to improve health outcomes, conduct research and improve patient care. Here are four artificial intelligence projects health systems' have recently created and deployed as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai's AI division, Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, is working to fill in the gaps...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEKU

A U.S. pediatricians' group is trying to eliminate race-based medical guidance

For years, pediatricians have followed flawed guidelines linking race to risks for urinary infections and newborn jaundice. In a new policy announced Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics said it is putting all its guidance under the microscope to eliminate "race-based" medicine and resulting health disparities. A re-examination of AAP...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Financial toll of 340B discount restrictions magnifies for hospitals: 4 findings

Hospitals' estimated annual financial losses due to 340B discount restrictions have doubled since December 2021, according to a report from the advocacy group 340B Health. A growing number of drugmakers have imposed limits on 340B discounts to safety net hospitals for drugs dispensed at community-based pharmacies. Between December and March, six more drugmakers imposed restrictions.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

6 hospital construction projects worth $1B or more

Several health systems, including Mass General Brigham and Indiana University Health, are planning hospital construction projects worth $1 billion or more. Mass General Brigham gets green light for $2B in capital improvements. Boston-based Mass General Brigham received approval from state regulators to move ahead with a more than $2 billion...
CONSTRUCTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy