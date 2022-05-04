ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Play That Funky Music: Twitter Debates The Careers Of Jack Harlow & Lil Dicky For Some Reason

By D.L. Chandler
 3 days ago

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Let’s start with a simple fact. Jack Harlow and Lil Dicky don’t appear to have the same aims musically but it’s no denying that they’re high-profile white rappers, which prompted some on Twitter to debate about their careers for some odd reason.

On Wednesday (May 4), Lil Dicky’s name began trending on Twitter after one user compared the two artists at the expense of Dicky, saying that the Dave series lead wishes he had the career that Jack Harlow is enjoying currently. As it stands, Harlow definitely seems to be the “it” white rapper of the moment at least on the mainstream level.

Adding to this, Harlow is signed to DJ Drama and Don Cannon’s potent Generation Now imprint by way of Atlantic Records. With Dicky being a native of Pennsylvania, it isn’t widely known if he ever crossed the paths of the executives from his home state during his musical rise. However, the artist born Dave Burd released his only studio album in Professional Rapper, which was a self-produced project that ultimately went gold.

For what it’s worth, Dicky is enjoying critical acclaim as an actor with his series Dave renewed for an upcoming third season. Perhaps landing a secure gig as an actor was just in the cards for Dicky as he’s largely moved away from releasing music to the public while Harlow is leaning deep into his trajectory. Both men are great rappers, and we think that should be the focus rather than who is doing what. It’s looking like they both landed where they wanted to be.

On Twitter, the debate rages on regarding Jack Harlow and Lil Dicky. Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

The album went gold and it was self-released. Just sayin’.

Comments / 0

