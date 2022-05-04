ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Rangers vs. RB Leipzig live stream: UEFA Europa League prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, odds

By James Benge
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA first European final in their history is 90 minutes away for RB Leipzig, but if they are to reach the conclusion of the Europa League they will have to quell Ibrox and a Rangers side that have already overcome German opposition on their way to the competition's last four. Giovanni...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jose Mourinho’s emotional reaction to Roma clinching place in UEFA Conference League final

Roma will be competing for European glory after all. The Italian side, which Jose Mourinho took over at the start of the season following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, has capped off an incredible run in the UEFA Conference League by clinching their ticket to the final with a win over Leicester City on Thursday. Manager Jose Mourinho was overcome with emotion in the concluding moments of the 1-0 victory and couldn’t hold back the tears as his Roma squad earned its spot against Feyenoord in the final.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: When and where is UEFA Champions League final, time, date, live stream, TV

The UEFA Champions League final is set. Real Madrid will take on Liverpool after both teams advanced from the semifinals. Los Blancos pulled off a shocking comeback to bounce Manchester City, while Liverpool came to life in the second half of their second leg to eliminate Villarreal. Those results set up a a meeting between two of the most successful clubs in the competition's history.
UEFA
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Premier League 2021-22 Preview and Team News

Look, I’ve got nerves for this one. The lads are so close to immortality you can almost taste it. Liverpool dropped points against Spurs this season, and Antonio Conte’s Spurs have done the double over City (after winning on the opening day). That said, they last won at Anfield in 2011 (picking up two draws in that period, in 2016 and 2018 — a draw would be just as bad, really).
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Domenico Tedesco
Person
Willie Waddell
Person
Jesse Marsch
The Associated Press

Frankfurt sets up Europa League final vs. Rangers

Eintracht Frankfurt reached its first European final in 42 years by knocking West Ham out of the Europa League on Thursday, setting up a title game against Scottish club Rangers. Frankfurt beat 10-man West Ham 1-0 at home to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory in the semifinals, while Rangers overturned...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Independent

Brighton vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to score in a fifth consecutive Premier League match in a row as Manchester United travel to Brighton today. Ronaldo has bagged six goals in his last four appearances, following a hat-trick at Norwich and strikes against Arsenal, Chelsea and Brentford. Monday’s win over the Bees ended a run of three games without a win for United, but they are behind in points having played more games than Arsenal and Tottenham. Victory over Brighton would leave United needing one more point from their final match of the season at Crystal Palace to secure sixth place....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Europa League#Rb Leipzig#Rangers#Uefa Champions League#European#The Europa League#Ibrox#German#Borussia Dortmund#Atalanta#Qu Golazo#Daily Cbs Soccer Podcast#United Kingdom Tv#Caesars Sportsbook
The Guardian

Crystal Palace v Watford: match preview

Watford’s hopes of staying in the league hang by a thread as even if they win all of their remaining matches they could still go down. They do have some hope against Crystal Palace, though, as their away form has produced almost three-quarters of their points tally. Palace can still finish in the top half and Patrick Vieira should be quietly confident his side can put Watford out of their misery. Roy Hodgson will undoubtedly receive a warm welcome as he visits a ground where he spent many fine years before he retires at the end of the campaign. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Europa Conference League: Jose Mourinho's Roma reach inaugural final with matchup set against Feyenoord

The inaugural finalists for the Europa Conference League are set: Roma will face Feyenoord for the trophy.. Roma defeated Leicester City, 1-0, to win 2-1 on aggregate and Marseille drew, 0-0, with Feyenoord as the Dutch side advanced 3-2 on aggregate. Jose Mourinho's chance to end Roma's 14-year trophy drought stays alive as the Italian side craves success as its last piece of hardware was a Coppa Italia triumph in 2008. Roma have never won a major continental trophy.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Juventus enter four-way battle for Leicester star

With a new midfielder high on the club’s transfer priorities, news reports have been linking Juventus with several potential candidates. According to Fichajes.net via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are ready to enter the race for the signature of Youri Tielemans. The Belgian made the switch from Monaco to Leicester City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Derby County vs Cardiff City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Derby County face Cardiff City in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Pep Guardiola reported to want Juventus midfield target

Manchester City will go head to head with Juventus for the signature of Frenkie de Jong after their manager asked them to sign the midfielder. Pep Guardiola’s side will strengthen their squad again after failing at the semi-final stage of the Champions League in yet another campaign. The Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Liverpool vs. Tottenham prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals 2022 English Premier League picks for May 7

It's a critical game for both sides when Liverpool hosts Tottenham in an English Premier League match on Saturday at Anfield. The Reds (25-7-2) remain on the path for a potential quadruple, but they trail leader Manchester City by one point in the Premier League table with four games left. City faces Newcastle on Sunday, so Liverpool knows it can't slip up. Spurs (19-4-11) are running out of time to move into the top four and earn a Champions League spot for next season. They are in fifth place, two points behind Arsenal, entering the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Europa Conference League Match Report: Roma 1(2) - 0 (1) Leicester City

Leicester City lost to A.S. Roma by a score of 1-0 on Thursday night in Roma, ending the Foxes’ trophy hopes and, for all intents and purposes, their season. Tammy Abraham scored from a corner midway through the first half and City only managed two efforts on goal the entire match, both of which were easily dealt with by Roma keeper Rui Patricio.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy