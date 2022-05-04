ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair Oaks superintendent on leave of absence

By Matthew Sanders
 3 days ago

WARDSVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ)

Blair Oaks Superintendent Jim Jones is on a leave of absence, the school district said.

The district sent out a notice to families on Tuesday, Blair Oaks Board of Education President Jason Pulsmeyer said in an email to ABC 17 News on Wednesday. The board accepted Jones' leave during a special meeting Monday night.

High school Principal Chris Marshall is acting superintendent during Jones' leave, Pulsmeyer said. Marshall was quoted in a news release sent to media Tuesday about an apparent threat on campus .

Chris Marshall

The school board and district have not released information about why Jones is taking leave. Attempts to contact Jones were not immediately successful Wednesday morning.

Jones is married to Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson.

