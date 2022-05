Click here to read the full article. Well, Dolly Parton didn’t get her wish, although she’s likely to be happy anyway. The country superstar will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November — a possibility she said last week she’d come to terms with and would “graciously” accept, after initially trying to get herself nixed — along with Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics and Carly Simon. Those are the seven performers that the Hall’s thousand-plus voters chose. There are eight more getting in besides who were not included in the competition but were...

