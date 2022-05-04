ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police searching for suspects in thefts at northeast Columbus Meijer

By Joe Clark
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXkTn_0fSiLMqT00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say three women are accused of separate thefts from a northeast Columbus Meijer.

Police say the first theft at the Meijer on Hamilton Road, happened April 4, when the female suspect pushed a cart full of merchandise near the exit and waited for the door greeter to be distracted before leaving with the unpaid merchandise.

Man hit by car in Dublin; Avery Road reopened

According to police, this female suspect has committed several similar thefts in the past.

The next theft at the same Meijer happened April 19, when two female suspects attempted to push a cart of merchandise out of the store but was stopped by a door greeter who grabbed the cart.

Police say the two women took items from the cart and left the store without paying for them.

Police ask anyone with information on these thefts to call CPD Detective Andrew Rogerson at 614-645-1430.

take it on the chin
2d ago

At least they aren’t wearing masks now so a positive ID is possible

Reply
11
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after being accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.   Court documents state that on April 22, Cristian A. Cedeno-Meijia went to the home of the girl in southwest Columbus, after having personal knowledge that her mother wasn’t there.  According to the court documents, Cedeno-Mejia raped […]
COLUMBUS, OH
