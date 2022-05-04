Police searching for suspects in thefts at northeast Columbus Meijer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say three women are accused of separate thefts from a northeast Columbus Meijer.

Police say the first theft at the Meijer on Hamilton Road, happened April 4, when the female suspect pushed a cart full of merchandise near the exit and waited for the door greeter to be distracted before leaving with the unpaid merchandise.

According to police, this female suspect has committed several similar thefts in the past.

The next theft at the same Meijer happened April 19, when two female suspects attempted to push a cart of merchandise out of the store but was stopped by a door greeter who grabbed the cart.

Police say the two women took items from the cart and left the store without paying for them.

Police ask anyone with information on these thefts to call CPD Detective Andrew Rogerson at 614-645-1430.

