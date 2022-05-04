Osceola County School District announces principal, assistant principal changes
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County School District announced more than half a dozen administrative shifts on Wednesday.
The appointments include new principals and assistant principals at 10 different schools in the district.
See a list of the changes below:
• Gary Dunn, the current assistant principal at Discovery Intermediate, will be the principal at Discovery Intermediate.
• Dustin Keeton, the current assistant dean of students, MTSS coach, and math coach at Liberty High, will be the assistant principal at Harmony High.
• Michael Ballone, currently the principal at Horizon Middle, will be the principal at Denn John Middle.
• Megan Gould, currently the principal at Parkway Middle, will be the principal at Horizon Middle.
• Misty Cruz, currently the principal at Liberty High, will be the principal at Parkway Middle.
• Laurel Ramsey, currently the assistant principal at Liberty High, will be the assistant principal at Harmony High.
• Steven Louis-Jean, currently the assistant principal at Celebration High School, will be the assistant principal at Liberty High.
• Justin Seabolt, currently the assistant principal at NeoCity Academy, will be the assistant principal at Celebration High.
• Cheri Knoebel, currently the assistant principal at East Lake Elementary, will be the assistant principal at Ventura Elementary.
• Amanda Soto, currently the assistant principal at Ventura Elementary, will be the assistant principal at East Lake Elementary.
