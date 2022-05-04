Osceola County School District announces principal, assistant principal changes

School District of Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County School District announced more than half a dozen administrative shifts on Wednesday.

The appointments include new principals and assistant principals at 10 different schools in the district.

See a list of the changes below:

• Gary Dunn, the current assistant principal at Discovery Intermediate, will be the principal at Discovery Intermediate.

• Dustin Keeton, the current assistant dean of students, MTSS coach, and math coach at Liberty High, will be the assistant principal at Harmony High.

• Michael Ballone, currently the principal at Horizon Middle, will be the principal at Denn John Middle.

• Megan Gould, currently the principal at Parkway Middle, will be the principal at Horizon Middle.

• Misty Cruz, currently the principal at Liberty High, will be the principal at Parkway Middle.

• Laurel Ramsey, currently the assistant principal at Liberty High, will be the assistant principal at Harmony High.

• Steven Louis-Jean, currently the assistant principal at Celebration High School, will be the assistant principal at Liberty High.

• Justin Seabolt, currently the assistant principal at NeoCity Academy, will be the assistant principal at Celebration High.

• Cheri Knoebel, currently the assistant principal at East Lake Elementary, will be the assistant principal at Ventura Elementary.

• Amanda Soto, currently the assistant principal at Ventura Elementary, will be the assistant principal at East Lake Elementary.

