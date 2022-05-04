ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola County School District announces principal, assistant principal changes

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
School District of Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County School District announced more than half a dozen administrative shifts on Wednesday.

The appointments include new principals and assistant principals at 10 different schools in the district.

See a list of the changes below:

Gary Dunn, the current assistant principal at Discovery Intermediate, will be the principal at Discovery Intermediate.

Dustin Keeton, the current assistant dean of students, MTSS coach, and math coach at Liberty High, will be the assistant principal at Harmony High.

Michael Ballone, currently the principal at Horizon Middle, will be the principal at Denn John Middle.

Megan Gould, currently the principal at Parkway Middle, will be the principal at Horizon Middle.

Misty Cruz, currently the principal at Liberty High, will be the principal at Parkway Middle.

Laurel Ramsey, currently the assistant principal at Liberty High, will be the assistant principal at Harmony High.

Steven Louis-Jean, currently the assistant principal at Celebration High School, will be the assistant principal at Liberty High.

Justin Seabolt, currently the assistant principal at NeoCity Academy, will be the assistant principal at Celebration High.

Cheri Knoebel, currently the assistant principal at East Lake Elementary, will be the assistant principal at Ventura Elementary.

Amanda Soto, currently the assistant principal at Ventura Elementary, will be the assistant principal at East Lake Elementary.

