As the world’s farmers watch the cost of synthetic fertilizer continue to increase, and food prices shatter records kept by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, the global food system so many of us have come to rely on is being stressed like never before. This upheaval in the global food system just demonstrates its inherent vulnerability. […] The post How to end our use of synthetic fertilizer appeared first on Daily Montanan.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO