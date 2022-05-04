ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Cadence announces appointment of Rob Werge as president, CEO

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCadence has announced the appointment of Rob Werge as its new president and CEO. Werge joins Cadence, a leading contract manufacturer of medical and drug delivery devices, with more than 30 years of experience in technology-driven contract manufacturing. Cadence employs more than 500 people with its corporate headquarters in...

augustafreepress.com

