Cadence announces appointment of Rob Werge as president, CEO

Click here to read the full article. Target Corp. announced a number of updates to its leadership team and Torrid announced changes to its senior leadership team.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalHanesbrands Scores Q1 Sales, Profit GainsWrangler, Lee Parent Raises Outlook on 'Cost Savings, Strategic Pricing'Hanesbrands Reports Sustainability Progress With Cotton, Energy and MoreBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Comments / 0