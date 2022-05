SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — On top of a deadly pandemic, the world is facing a mental health crisis like no other. A new national survey reports two out of three women diagnosed with depression or anxiety are reaching their limit when it comes to caring for their mental health. The GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor also found that four out of 10 women who do not have a formal diagnosis of depression or anxiety are already at their “breaking point.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO