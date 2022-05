The world lost a country music icon over the weekend. Naomi Judd tragically passed away on Saturday at 76 years old outside of Nashville due to “the disease of mental illness,” just a day before her formal induction into the the Country Music Hall of Fame. At the request of her family, the Medallion Ceremony went on as planned on Sunday, and her daughters, Wynona and Ashley, were there to accept and speak on her behalf. Wynonna and Ashley released the following statement […] The post Country Music Icon Naomi Judd Died By Suicide After Years Of Struggling With Mental Health, According To Reports first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

