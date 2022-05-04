Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Hosts Community Job Fair, May 14

Tanger

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth invites community members searching for a new career direction to attend its Community Job Fair, sponsored by North Central Texas College, on May 14 from noon – 4 p.m. More than 20 of Tanger Outlets Forth Worth’s premier brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic and Vineyard Vines, as well as local businesses including FedEx, City of Keller, Walgreens, UPS, BigShots Golf and YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth will be hiring for both full-time and part-time roles. Hiring tables will be spread throughout the center. Upon arrival, applicants should check-in at Shopper Services for a list of participating stores and businesses and a map showing their location at the center.

Additionally, attendees can visit the North Central Texas College recruitment table and learn more about training opportunities, education assistance programs, available grant funds and course offerings including Mechatronics and Health Care.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Community Job Fair

WHEN: Saturday, May 14

Noon – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Fort Worth

15853 N Fwy

Fort Worth, TX 76177

HOW: This event is open to the public. Applicants should bring a resume, dress professionally and be prepared for on-site interviews.

To learn more about this and other upcoming events, visit tangeroutlets.com/fortworth – and connect on Facebook and Instagram.