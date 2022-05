After missing the last few games, the Chicago White Sox have placed 1B/OF Andrew Vaughn on the Injured List. The move is retroactive to May 2. Vaughn was hit by a pitch on the wrist during the ninth inning of April 29th’s 5-1 loss against the Angels. He was originally listed as day-to-day. However, after missing multiple games as a result of the injury, an IL stint was eventually deemed necessary.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO