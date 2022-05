Friends and co-workers are paying tribute to Jossara Jinaro, the actress and SAG activist best known for playing Rae in the NBC soap opera Passions, who died last week at 48. Jinaro’s passing was confirmed by her husband, Matt Bogado, who posted a statement on Facebook, revealing that the Brazilian-born actress died last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. “Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend,” Bogado wrote. “She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting.”

