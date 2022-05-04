ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Commissioner supports shutting down Strip to vehicle traffic

Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Max Frisch
3d ago

asking tourists who know nothing about Vegas for their opinion is as "brilliant" as the idea to shut down the strip. for example, the only access to the Bellagio garage is from where? yes, you got it. flamingo entrance is way too small to accommodate the huge increase in traffic should the strip be closed. and that not the only example. the back entrance and garage is for employees only. similar problem is with city center and a few other properties.

Vegasabi
2d ago

Just tell me how are they going to reroute the traffic, busses, people working on the strip, tourist who are staying in those resorts…

CG
2d ago

They don’t listen to the people. Look at McCarren airport. So many were against that but they did what they wanted to do. They don’t give a shot about the people.

8 News Now

New overpass connecting I-15 and Northern Beltway to open Thursday

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beginning this Thursday the new overpass connecting Interstate 15 and the 215 northern beltway will be open. The overpass connects southbound I-15 to westbound 215 in the northeast valley. According to the Nevada Department of Transportation drivers will also see some changes to nearby surface streets which will include local […]
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspect Jumps Off Freeway Bridge at End of LA Chase

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
8 News Now

Man stabs, kills other man in RV park on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide reported in the 4700 block of Boulder Highway Friday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to to an RV park in the area at around 5:30 p.m. following reports of a man who was stabbed. Police found the victim, described as a white man in […]
8 News Now

Motorcycle crash in Henderson leaves 23-year-old dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Henderson Police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and box truck that occurred at the intersection of Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive, around 9:40 a.m. today. According to police, Maxwell Harris, 23, was struck riding his motorcycle and was pronounced dead after being taken to Sunrise Trauma. A […]
