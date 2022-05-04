ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elysian Fields, TX

Lady Mustangs shut-out Elysian Fields for Bi-District win

steelcountrybee.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Mustangs are Bi-District champs...

www.steelcountrybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mingo Messenger

Lady Panthers take two in sectionals

SETH – Heading into Thursday night's sectional tournament semifinals, the Tug Valley High School softball team was just two wins away from reaching the regional tourney. Tug Valley (16-12) went to top seed Sherman on Wednesday night and scored a convincing 9-3 victory over the Tide. That put the...
SETH, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elysian Fields, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
WTOK-TV

Lady Bulldogs dominate Wesson 12-1

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise softball beats Wesson 12-1 to win game one of the third round MHSAA softball playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs were in a groove early as they had led 8-1 by the end of the third inning. The bottom of the 4th is where they scored insurance runs as they would cross the double digit mark and extend their lead 10-1.
WESSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Friday’s results of MHSAA softball and baseball games from round three

Miss. (WTOK) - Here is a look at the scores from Friday’s games of round three of the MHSAA playoffs. Neshoba Central traveled to Saltillo for a rematch of the 2021 North half championship. Last year the Rockets knocked out Saltillo and went on to win another state championship. But on Friday night, the Rockets fell in game one on the road to Saltillo 3-2. The Lady Rockets will host Saltillo at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Neshoba Central will have to get a win on Saturday to advance in the playoffs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy