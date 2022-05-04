Lady Mustangs shut-out Elysian Fields for Bi-District win

Miss. (WTOK) - Here is a look at the scores from Friday’s games of round three of the MHSAA playoffs. Neshoba Central traveled to Saltillo for a rematch of the 2021 North half championship. Last year the Rockets knocked out Saltillo and went on to win another state championship. But on Friday night, the Rockets fell in game one on the road to Saltillo 3-2. The Lady Rockets will host Saltillo at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Neshoba Central will have to get a win on Saturday to advance in the playoffs.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO