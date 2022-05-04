ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 01:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lewis FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM EDT this afternoon for a portion of northern West Virginia, including the following county, Lewis. Flood waters are receding. While flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Surry; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin; Yancey TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SURRY SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet just after midnight tonight (early Sunday morning). It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.2 Sat 9 AM 26.8 24.5 21.7 27.0 1 AM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
Person
Sequoyah
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Indiana; Jefferson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Indiana and Jefferson PA. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Punxsutawney, Big Run, Rossiter, Glen Campbell, Timblin, Smicksburg, Rochester Mills and Anita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm, prior to the arrival of rain and wind. Make sure that lightning is well away from your location before resuming outdoor activity. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Richmond A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Anson, south central Montgomery and northwestern Richmond Counties through 130 PM EDT At 102 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ansonville, or 9 miles north of Wadesboro, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wadesboro, Ansonville, Polkton, Ellerbe, Lilesville, Blewett Falls Lake and Covington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For Saturday, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For Sunday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...The Wind Advisory is in effect through 8 pm this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 11 AM to 11 PM to Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected this afternoon. After a lull in the winds tonight, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected Sunday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...For today until 8 PM. For Sunday, from 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday. The strongest winds on Sunday will be north of I-40, where gusts over 50 MPH are possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Forsyth, northeastern Davidson, north central Randolph and Guilford Counties through 300 PM EDT At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kernersville, or 9 miles southeast of Walnut Cove, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Kernersville, McLeansville, Archdale, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Walkertown and Pleasant Garden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected this afternoon and again Sunday afternoon. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...For today`s Wind Advisory, until 8 PM this evening. For Sunday`s Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Utah and southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County, Sheep Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County; Sheep Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Colorado River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Utah and southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

