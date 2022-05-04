Maryland Weather: Warm With Chance For Afternoon Storms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Clouds will give way to sunshine today, allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 70s.

A southwest wind will help usher in that warm, moist air. But a cold front will swing through this afternoon, triggering a few showers and perhaps some spotty thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed southern Maryland under a marginal risk for severe storms, though they don’t look particularly heavy or widespread.

That is the lowest threat level and indicates the possibility for an isolated severe storm. The main threat is damaging winds and large hail.

Temperatures overnight will be back in the mid 50s.

Thursday looks like a lovely day with temperatures topping out in the low 70s.

We’ll start with sunshine, but clouds will filter in through the day as the next storm system edges towards us.

Wet weather takes over by Friday morning with rain becoming heavier and more widespread as the day goes on.

Multiple rounds of rain, some of it heavy, will be over Maryland through Saturday afternoon.

Low pressure will develop and linger off the coast through the first part of the weekend, causing a blustery northeast wind between 10 to 20 miles per hour with 30-mph gusts.

In addition to being wet and blustery, it will be chilly.

We’ll only make it into the low 60s Friday afternoon with high in the upper 50s on Saturday.

Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday and Saturday Alert Days due to periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty northeast winds resulting in a significant inconvenience for many.

A few showers are possible for Mother’s Day morning, but the rest of the day should be dry.

Winds will stay strong out of the northeast with highs around 60.