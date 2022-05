While it may be something that should be common knowledge, year after year people make one mistake when mowing their lawn that could be costly. When you're mowing the edge of your property, the edge against the road, what do you do? If you make sure you have the chute pointed toward your yard, then you're doing it right. Each mowing season, inevitably you'll go down a road and see grass clipping sprayed like a mist into the street though.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO