Arrest in killing of 7-month-old gives family of slain 16-year-old hope

Footage from a Toledo resident’s doorbell camera led to the Tuesday evening arrest of a man charged with killing a 7-month-old girl last week.

“Our detectives were canvassing the neighborhood and knocked on every home to see if they had any kind of Ring footage or house camera videos, and a resident helped us out,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral said. “That’s how the suspect was identified. This was good old-fashioned police work.”

The child, 7-month-old Desire Hughes, was fatally shot on the night of April 27 when she was sitting in the back seat of her father Jeremiah Hughes’ car.

Jadiah Carter, 22, of the 900 block of Pinewood Avenue, was identified based on video footage, arrested and charged with murder, a first-degree felony, according to a Wednesday morning news release from Toledo police.

Mr. Hughes stopped at a red light at Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue with his young infant in the back seat when another car drove up next to him. The window rolled down, and shots were fired hitting and killing the young girl.

According to a Toledo Municipal Court affidavit, Mr. Carter allegedly shot into the vehicle multiple times with a handgun, hitting the child. Mr. Carter’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11 before Judge William Connelly, Jr., who set the defendant’s bond at $1 million.

Chief Kral said a motive hasn’t been established yet, but he doesn’t believe that the suspect knew the victim or her father at all. He said the department is still looking into Mr. Carter’s background.

Despite the police department’s requests for citizens to provide information, Chief Kral said the department didn’t receive any tips about Desire’s murder from the public. He said the department also hasn’t received any tips about the murder of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre that occurred early Saturday in the 200 block of Orville Drive.

Christopher McIntyre, Neiko’s father, said that the arrest in the Hughes case gave him hope.

“It just takes everybody to tell the truth and say what they’ve seen,” Mr. McIntyre said. “A lot of people wanna not say that, because ‘Oh, I’m not snitching,’ or whatever, but how can you not tell about a 7-month-old baby being killed?”

“That’s how I feel about my son — tell what happened,” he continued. “Hold whoever it is accountable for what they did.”

Mr. McIntyre recognized that some people who might have information about what happened to his son are afraid of retaliation — and rightfully so, he said.

“Some people fear retaliation if they tell, which I would fear too,” Mr. McIntyre said. “Because if you look at it now, like, if they have no regard for life as it is, who would wanna tell?”

That’s why Mr. McIntyre didn’t hold back any information when speaking with the police about his son’s death. He turned over Neiko’s phone records, among other things, to help with the investigation.

“I don’t want these kids to start killing no more kids,” he said. “I don’t want nobody else to get hurt.”

Mr. McIntyre and his wife, Amanda McIntyre, who was Neiko’s stepmother, have planned a funeral service for their son, but are keeping the details private, also out of fear of retaliation.

“We’re doing the services and stuff, and we’re feeling like, kind of in fear,” Mr. McIntyre said. “You really can’t even celebrate his life because we’re worried about if [the perpetrators] are gonna do something.”

Mr. McIntyre doesn’t know what his son was doing so far from home so late at night — he didn’t condone that behavior. But he said Neiko wasn’t the only kid out there that night.

Despite all the speculation going around online about what really happened that night, Mr. McIntyre is tuning out the noise and letting police do their job.

“Law enforcement can handle it the right way so that my son can get justice,” he said. “A lot of it might be a lie. They’re gonna figure out the truth.”

Mr. McIntyre was surprised at how many people in his community were touched by Neiko’s death — people he’s never met have approached him in public to express their condolences.

Neiko was one of seven siblings, and Mr. McIntyre said he protected them fiercely. He liked to play basketball and cook for his family. More than anything, he took care of his dad.

“He was loving and caring and took care of us, he helped take care of me,” Mr. McIntyre said. “There’s been times where I endured some things, and he was there for me to hold me.”

When Neiko’s mother died in 2019, Mr. McIntyre said he was the strong one in the family, holding everyone up. When his uncle was killed in early 2021, Neiko held his father up through the pain.

But when Mr. McIntyre needed someone to help him with the pain of losing a son, the space his usual support beam took up was empty — destroyed by an epidemic of gun violence washing over the city.

“It seems like we’re seeing a trend over the past couple years where juveniles are being more involved with violent crime,” Chief Kral said. “I think it just speaks to society in general — countrywide, not just here in the city — that our young people are turning to violence a lot sooner, at a lot younger age than they have in years past.”

Chief Kral said that the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the issue when it took away kids’ social lives and after school activities.

“I think COVID really hurt this nation more than it appears,” he said. “Everything that was going on that kids could go to to stay out of trouble went away for basically 18 months, and that possibly has led to them turning to a life of crime.”

Mr. McIntyre had hope that Neiko’s death would help bring change to the community and help Toledo pivot away from gun violence.

“I’m really just hoping this could change the gun violence,” he said. “I hope he could be the change to help these other kids see, because… I see a lot of people hurting. All different types of races and nationalities and everything, I just see them hurting.”

He just hoped the hurt would lead to change.

“I hope I can help his name live on and make change,” Mr. McIntyre said. “I hope that’s what comes with him: change.”