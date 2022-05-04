ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Local elections 2022: Keir Starmer on Covid beers claims and campaign

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labour leader has said "everybody is talking about" not being able to pay their bills, ahead of...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Somerset election results 2022: Lib Dems win control

The Liberal Democrats have won the Somerset County Council election. With the final results now declared, they have a majority of 61 seats, out of a total of 110. The Conservatives have won 36 seats, while Labour and the Green Party have five seats each. The Conservative Party had been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Keir Starmer
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Priest who had two abortions says women need choice

A priest who had two abortions said it was "deeply wrong" that it could become illegal in parts of the United States. The Reverend Lizzi Green, 37, had an abortion four years ago in Cambridge due to medical reasons. The mother-of-two also had a termination when she was younger after...
RELIGION
BBC

Ukraine war: Investigation finds hundreds of fake charity websites

Online scammers have been using hundreds of fake charity websites to trick people wanting to donate to Ukraine, a BBC investigation has found. Fake sites have used the branding of charities such as Save the Children. Some scammers have even pretended to be getting equipment to soldiers on the front line.
CHARITIES
#Covid#Labour

