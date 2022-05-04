OG&E Power Outages Affect Many Customers As Storms Move Across The Metro

Around 1,196 OG&E customers are without power Wednesday morning.

In Oklahoma City, around 430 customers are experiencing power outages, with an unknown estimated restoration time.

Shawnee has around 232 power outages, with an estimated restoration time of 11:45 a.m.

Earlsboro has around 180 OG&E customers without power and an estimated restoration time of 11:45 a.m.

In Choctaw, around 112 customers are dealing with outages with an estimated restoration time 12:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.