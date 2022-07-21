ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Celebrate National Tequila Day with the 17 best tequila brands of 2022

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
 4 days ago

Get out the salt and limes — it’s time for tequila.

Not only on Cinco de Mayo or on National Tequila Day (July 24 this year!) but any time there is a celebration, tequila is one of the best things to have on hand, adding some life to any party.

Fun fact: tequila is one of the only alcoholic drinks that is known for being more of an “upper” as opposed to a depressant, leading us to believe why it may be so widely consumed at fun fiestas. Plus, the spirit is delicious by itself, on the rocks or blended into beloved beverages like margaritas, Palomas and more.

There are also different types of tequila, depending on how the drink is made, including the main three — blanco, reposado and añejo. Blanco, or silver tequila, has not been aged at all, resulting in a clear color. Reposado is the middle child, so to speak, and is typically aged between two to 12 months in an oak barrel that gives off a darker color. Finally, añejo is aged the longest, between one and four years for a richer color and depth of flavor.

No matter which you choose to cheers with, we have a tequila brand for you. Read on for a list of the classics like Patrón and more recent trendy tequilas like Kendall Jenner’s 818 and the pink colored Calirosa. Plus, they can all be delivered right to your door with Drizly, ReserveBar, Minibar Delivery and more.

1. Patrón
Drizly

When you think tequila, chances are you picture this iconic bottle. Patrón is made with 100% Weber Blue Agave and distilled in Jalisco, Mexico — making it the real deal. It can be purchase on Drizly.com or the app and comes in all three variations as well as some other special bottles like Gran Patron Platinum or a Sherry Cask Aged Añejo .

Drizly 2. Milagro Tequila
Milagro Tequila

Start the party with a bottle of Milagro Tequila and you’ll never turn back. This brand carries all three varieties of the spirit, including some special reserve barrel blends, all available on ReserveBar. Founded in 1998, the drink is made from 100% blue agave, grown in the Jalisco highlands for the perfect taste of Mexico in each sip.

ReserveBar 3. Calirosa
Drizly

Think pink! While many would turn to rosé for the pink stuff, if you like it a bit stronger, did you know there is a tequila that matches? Calirosa is a California-based brand with tequila made in Mexico from 100% blue agave. It is then aged in red wine barrels back in California, yielding a unique taste and that rosy color we love.

Drizly 4. 818 Tequila
818 Tequila

If the Kardashian/Jenner’s are involved, you know we have to try it. 818 Tequila is founded by model Kendall Jenner, and has taken off all over social media and in bars everywhere. 818 stands for the California area code where the Jenners are from, but the tequila is made from family-owned farms in Jalisco with 100% blue agave. In addition to the silver variety , you can also get the aged añejo kind on Drizly.

Drizly 5. Cazadores Tequila
Tequila Cazadores

This is a great one for beautiful packaging at a great price. Cazadores Tequila is made with 100% blue agave, created 100 years ago. Cazadores means “the hunters” as the founder was on the hunt for the perfect tequila recipe. They now have it and in a variety of blends, all sold on Total Wine’s website starting at just $30.

Total Wine 6. Tequila Casa Del Sol
Casa Del Sol

Sip this tequila, from the “house of the sun,” in Spanish. The tequila brand is made for sipping, so put down the blender and lines and grab a lowball glass and maybe an ice cube or two. It is made from hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agave and then aged in French-made Cognac barrels that give it the unique and smooth taste.

Total Wine 7. Ghost Tequila
ReserveBar

Spicy margs, anyone? This tequila is perfect for that, as it is made with 100% blue agave from Jalisco, Mexico, and infused with spicy ghost pepper from India for an out-of-this-world blend. It can be ordered directly to your door at ReserveBar, for instant enjoyment.

ReserveBar 8. Tequila Komos
ReserveBar

For those that love luxury, this tequila brand is for you and sure to impress. Tequila Komos is made with 100% blue agave and turned into a tequila blanco. Then the magic happens in French oak white wine barrels when the tequila is aged and then after that, it is rested in Greek amphorae for a Mediterranean flare unlike anything else.

ReserveBar 9. Curamia
Curamia

If tequila is your cure for a boring night, this is your brand. Curamia means “my cure” in Spanish, the tequila is made with 100% blue agave from Jalisco, Mexico. The blanco version is available on Wine.com and the orange bottle will look great on any shelf in your house.

Wine.com 10. Lobos 1707
Minibar Delivery

Howl if you love tequila. Lobos is Spanish for “Wolf” which is the animal on the the Osorio coat of arms, tying the brand to the founder’s great great grandfather. Not only does Lobos 1707 have all three varieties of tequila, but they also sell a Mezcal, all available on Minibar Delivery.

Minibar Delivery 11. Casamigos
ReserveBar

If you’ve been on Instagram or to any bar recently, you’ve seen Casamigos. The tequila brand is co-founded by actor George Clooney, but the star of the show is the 100% blue agave, harvested by a master distiller in Jalisco, Mexico. They have an array of flavors, including a Mezcal.

Reservebar 12. Hiatus Tequila
Hiatus Tequila

Take a break and then take a sip of tequila. Hiatus Tequila is a true tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico, using the compound knowledge of a family-owned distillery and a founder who traveled the world and then lived in Mexico for seven years.

Drizly 13. Maestro Dobel
Drizly

Drink with the masters and enjoy a sip of Maestro Dobel. The company has been passed down through 11 generations, perfecting the first cristalino tequila, meaning an aged tequila that is then filtered through charcoal to remove the colors from aging.

Drizly 14. Teremana
Teremana

You’d better drink this one on the rocks, in honor of the founder of Teremana. This tequila is founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and not only is it made of 100% blue agave, but all 100% of the remaining fibers are then recycled into compost to replenish the agave fields for the next batch. All three blends are sold online, easy to ship from Minibar Delivery.

Minibar Delivery 15. JAJA Tequila
JAJA Tequila

Tequila really does get the laughs going and the party started. JAJA Tequila is no different, with their three tequila offerings in all of the varieties. The tequila is distilled in copper-lined pot stills using volcanic water for the ultimate smooth taste, founded in 2018.

Total Wine 16. Espolòn Tequila
Drizly

This tequila is a staff pick at Drizly, and for good reason. The smooth beverage is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and made in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. It also has some accolades to share, such as being the named Impact ‘Hot Brand’ winner 5 years in a row and is one of the fastest growing premium brands on the market.

Drizly 17. Gran Coramino Tequila
ReserveBar

Here’s a celebrity power team to watch for. This tequila is made by comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart and 11th generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann, who both bring flavor, fun and knowledge to the tequila game. The crystal-clear reposado blend is sold at ReserveBar right now. To get free shipping at checkout use the promo code GRANCORAMINO .

Reservebar

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

